When school bus drivers with Student Transportation of America clocked out at the end of their afternoon shift just before spring break, the announcement of Mesa County’s first case of COVID-19 was still days away.
Colorado’s total case count was close to 200 when the national emergency was declared, but it was like watching dominoes fall as School District 51 activities and lessons were wiped from the schedule. High school sports were suspended and it was initially decided that schools would remain closed for three weeks after spring break.
Remote learning launched March 30 after the executive order was signed by Gov. Jared Polis to close all Colorado school buildings through at least April 17. Mask-wearing students and parents retrieved Chromebooks, drive-thru style, and isolated at home — their new “classroom” setting. Meanwhile, School District 51 buildings were wiped down and closed, and the more than 130 school buses that serve the district, sat eerily idle.
Darrah Barnes, the terminal manager for STA’s main office, would go into the office to “check on things, keep up with the mail and do anything just to have a presence,” she told The Daily Sentinel in late March. And, because testing and training new drivers require access to the Department of Motor Vehicles, STA was unable to actively recruit or train any new potential drivers during the closure.
Now that the surreal spring semester is in the rearview mirror, Student Transportation of America staff are gearing up for the excitement ahead: hiring and training drivers, Barnes said in an interview this week.
Furloughed bus drivers were welcomed back earlier this month in shifts to clean out and wipe down their buses, gather any of their personal belongings, and turn in paperwork and name tags. There will be no formal Summer Extended Learning Opportunity (summer school) this year, “so we basically put the fleet to sleep for the summer,” Barnes said.
“The mechanics are back and the office staff is back and we are actively recruiting,” she said.
Barring any additional restrictions or COVID-19 flare-ups, the School District 51 fall semester is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 10. STA started the recruiting process earlier this month, a visible presence effort that includes one of the yellow-orange buses draped with a “Now Hiring” banner and parked at specific locations, with teams waving enthusiastically at passersby.
“It’s all about planting the seeds,” Barnes said.
“People see the buses and recruiters and start thinking about it.”
The wheels get rolling when a potential driver gets an application. Access to the DMV and its testing is a large part of the lengthy process which includes preparing for the four written CDL tests for the permit, Barnes said.
Once the permit is in place, drivers are paid for the training which includes a classroom setting. “That is about 30–40 hours learning driving skills, student management and information about bus policies and procedures. Then they learn how to drive and inspect the bus, which is a minimum of 18 hours,” Barnes said.
Other screenings in the process are the drug test, the DOT physical and a background check. An acceptable driving record is also required, she said.
“We will actively ramp up the recruiting in mid-June and are looking for 25-30 drivers over the summer. At this point we have no idea how many are coming back for the fall,” Barnes said.
Anyone interesting can call 697-1050 for information or go to the main office, at 320 N. 24th Court, for an application.