The Colorado Department of Transportation Bustang operation is shifting its loading and drop-off location in the Grand Junction.
The new Bustang location will be next to the Grand Valley Transit Downtown Transfer Facility, along South Avenue, between S. Fifth and Sixth streets.
The new location will begin Monday, Feb. 1. The old Bustang location is at the Greyhound station at Fifth Street and Ute Avenue.
The Greyhound bus loading and drop-off location is also moving from its current location to just east of the Bustang stops along South Avenue near the downtown Grand Valley Transit Downtown Transfer Facility. The new stop will also be in affect Feb. 1.
“We appreciate the Grand Valley Regional Transportation Committee voting to allow Bustang and Bustang Outrider to relocate our stop,” said CDOT Senior Manager of Mobility Operations Mike Timlin. “Moving our pick-up and drop-off location allows us to maintain a close connection to both Grand Valley Transit and the new Greyhound stop, making transit connections easier for all of our riders.”
Bustang currently has two routes leaving Grand Junction.
The Denver route operates on weekdays and has stops in Parachute, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Frisco, Idaho Springs, Lakewood, ending at Union Station in Denver.
There is also a southern route that takes Bustang riders from Grand Junction to Durango that is currently operating daily.
The southern route has stops in Delta, Montrose, Ridgway, Placerville, Telluride, Rico, Dolores, Cortez, Mancos and Durango.
According to Bustang, passengers will be required to take a scan and must wear face coverings when traveling. Face covers will not be available at bus stops.
For more information, go to ridebustang.com.