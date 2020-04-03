School District 51’s first week of remote learning is coming to a close but for school bus drivers and employees at Student Transportation of America, it’s been a very quiet week.
Too quiet, really.
Before school closures took effect last month, early mornings in the STA office were anything but quiet. Drivers would arrive at the North 24th Court office well before the first light of day, greeted by the aroma of fresh-brewed coffee and heavy doses of laughter, camaraderie and playful banter. Pleasant conversation would weave in among lighthearted mudslinging and wisecracks, evidence of the bond formed among friends and co-workers.
After clocking in, the drivers would retrieve their bus keys and head out to the yard to start the pre-trip inspections.
“Be safe,” drivers would bid one another as the bus engines would roar to life and leave the yard in pursuit of the schoolchildren waiting in neighborhoods across the Grand Valley.
Today, the yellow-orange buses are lined up in the yard, like soldiers in formation, noses facing toward Grand Avenue … waiting, untouched and silent.
Darrah Barnes, the terminal manager for STA’s main office, has been coming into the office to “check on things, keep up with the mail and do anything just to have a presence,” she said in a telephone interview.
“It’s eerie, it’s unnatural and it’s lonely — that’s the hardest part,” she said.
“Nobody is working and most of the office staff are working from home.”
According to Barnes, there are 137 bus routes, plus the dozen or more substitutes or trip drivers, 16 monitors and five mechanics.
The main lot has 54 buses. There are 49 at the Clifton satellite office, around 14 at the Fruita satellite office and 15 or so drivers who park their buses at home. STA employees range in age from the mid-20s to the oldest, 96-year-old bus monitor Les, who would often set the positive and fun tone for the day for a lot of people, Barnes said.
“It’s just a great group, very friendly bunch of folks and (Les) just seems to be a rock at our location,” she said.
The drivers come in to work early just to give each other a hard time, and the morning fun would often include the “stupid joke of the day” shared between one of the mechanics, John, and Les.
“Why do cows have hooves instead of feet?” John would ask, pausing before blurting out the punchline.
“Because they lactose.”
Get it? Lack toes?
With a collective groan, the joke is then shared across the yard and beyond.
Playfulness aside, the bus drivers also take pride in caring for each other, Barnes said.
“One driver passed away this year, and there are a couple of employees who have lost children. A lot of our work force is aging and there’s a lot of illnesses. But there’s also a lot of support and a lot of family love,” she said.
STA has a driver Facebook page where employees can check up on each other or post information. Some lament missing their fellow drivers’ camaraderie and friendship but there’s also a shared concern outside of that.
“The drivers miss their kids and are worried about them. Some (kids) come from difficult situations and the drivers wonder if they’re getting fed. Are they able to get to the Lunch Lizard and get the meals they need?” Barnes said.
While STA has actively recruited and trained new bus drivers year-round, there has been no training during the closure.
“We need to have access to the DMV and testing and we cannot do that,” she said.
With ongoing state certifications and inspections, the mechanics were on top of everything before the shutdown. All it’s going to take is somebody saying “come get the kids” and “we’re ready to go,” Barnes said.
“The reality is kids need to be in school and parents need them to be in school,” she said.
“We’re a vital part of the community and we want to be able to do that again.”