John Kelly, owner of Mesa Jewelers at 444 Main St., has been in the business for decades. The company offered premier jewelry from the Mesa Mall before moving to its current home on Main Street.
Despite that change and future ones, such as a changing of the guard, Mesa Jewelers is still full of the friendly faces selling jewelry for generations. The following Q&A is a part of an ongoing series to highlight longtime businesses in the Grand Valley.
The Daily Sentinel: How long have you been in business?
John Kelly: April 11 this year will be our 30th year.
How many employees do you have?
We have eight employees.
How did you get into this business?
I got into this business when a family member who had been in the business for some time had an opening in a jewelry store.
How has your business grown over the years?
Mesa Jewelers has seen steady growth since it opened its doors in 1991. As a matter of fact, there have only been three years that haven’t experienced an increase in annual sales. We have been very fortunate to have great loyal customers.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your business?
At first, there was a negative impact when the worldwide pandemic was announced last March. We saw sales drop the last couple of weeks before Gov. (Jared) Polis implemented the stay-at-home order. To put a positive spin on things, we created a promotion for COVID-19 relief efforts called the “19 for 19” in which during the stay-at-home order any sales that were made over the phone, internet, via FaceTime during those weeks were 19% off and 19% of those sales were then donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. After we reopened April 27, we experienced record sales in May and June, while also experiencing a 7% increase for the year.
What other challenges does your business face?
We are always striving to create new ways to improve our product lines, customer service, and our repair department to make sure Mesa Jewelers is the gold standard in the jewelry industry in western Colorado and eastern Utah.
What is the most valuable lesson you’ve learned?
To be grateful for all that we have been able to accomplish and to never take anything for granted.
What’s one of your favorite experiences as a business owner?
It’s always a wonderful a experience being able to help our customers celebrate the milestones in their life.
What influence do you think you’ve had on the town?
We provide a unique experience in that we are the largest Jewelry showroom in the region and offer excellent on site jewelry repair.
What does the future hold for your business?
I would like to ask everyone to help us celebrate our 30th anniversary on April 11th 2021, Also, we are excited to announce in the not too distant future, Mesa Jewelers will be moving to its second generation as Chris Kelly takes over the reins of the company.
For more information, visit mesajewelers.com or call 970-245-1617.