As Mesa County continues the early stages of its vaccine rollout, some in the county seem to feel the time for wearing masks is over.
Since Dec. 1, the Grand Junction Police Department has answered four removal calls and one assist for patrons not wearing masks and/or refusing to leave the premises at businesses in town. In the past few days, GJPD officers have responded to College Liquors on Patterson Road and REI on Independent Avenue to remove individuals.
“It doesn’t appear that any of these were organized groups,” Grand Junction Police Department spokesperson Callie Berkson said. “The overwhelming majority of our community has voluntarily complied with the state mask mandate and has shown a great deal of understanding and respect towards other community members and businesses following the mandate.”
Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mandate for everyone in Colorado to wear a mask indoors earlier in the pandemic that he has since extended each month.
A Facebook group, “Free Mesa County,” was created on Jan. 3 with the purpose of acting to remove the unnecessary restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic for the benefit of Mesa County residents, the group’s about section said. The private group had 155 members on Wednesday afternoon. Posts in the group have indicated plans to do “maskless” shopping in Mesa County.
The Daily Sentinel attempted to reach out to the administrator of the group but did not hear back in time for this article.
Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Diane Schwenke said anti-maskers have been very vocal on the Chamber’s Facebook page lately, but she didn’t feel the sentiment was all that new for area businesses. She felt refusing to follow the mask order simply put local small businesses at-risk.
“What they are doing is very counterproductive. They aren’t helping the economy overall, that’s the reality of it,” she said.
Refusing to wear a mask puts off other customers concerned about the viral spread, Schwenke said, and the number of mask wearers far outnumbers the number of those opposed to the safety measure.
She added that, with all the challenges that businesses have had to deal with in this pandemic, having to deal with a belligerent potential customer is not needed.
“Any effort to de-mask is counterproductive to the small businesses I represent,” Schwenke said. “Businesses tell you no shirt, no shoes, no service. I don’t see this being any different than that.”
Mesa County Public Health continues to recommend wearing a mask as the county continues to work through vaccine distribution.
“We recommend the use of mask in public indoor settings and when you are around those who are not in your immediate household,” MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said. “We continue to urge our community to stay the course; with vaccine being distributed it’s just as important to continue these proven methods such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, mask-wearing and when it becomes available to you, getting a vaccine.”