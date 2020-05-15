A tumultuous economy, as well as a complicated title and loan process, has kept two outdoor recreation companies developing buildings in the Las Colonias Business Park from securing construction loans.
Neither Bonsai Design nor RockyMounts have closed on loans for their projects, with RockyMounts opting to split its project into two phases and self-finance the first.
RockyMounts is a bike rack manufacturer that recently moved to the Western Slope from Boulder while Bonsai Design specializes in building zip lines and other outdoor attractions. Bonsai Design was recruited to Grand Junction as an anchor tenant for Las Colonias with a package that included $1 million in city funds toward construction, among other tax incentives.
Bonsai Design co-owner and CEO Thaddeus Shrader said his company ran into issues concerning the title for the property, which includes language from when the Department of Energy transferred the property.
“There’s a bit of a kerfuffle going on right now where we are on our third attempt at finalizing a loan package,” Shrader said, explaining that otherwise interested lenders have stopped at the land title issues that still exist on the property.
The property, which was used for uranium processing in the 1950s and ’60s, had a large volume of uranium tailings on the site for decades. It was remediated by the Department of Energy as part of its Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action (UMTRA) project in the early 1990s. When the federal government transferred the property to the city of Grand Junction, through the state, language in the title remained about who would be responsible for remediation if any further action was required.
“The old title work still has all of these exclusions buried in it that are scaring the pants off of regular old, non-municipal lenders,” Shrader said. “So, while the city is able to move forward, the private aspect has been incredibly hamstrung by the title aspects at issue out there.”
City Manager Greg Caton said he recognized the complex nature of the title at Las Colonias. However, he said he was confident banks would be able to issue construction loans for those projects.
“We worked with several financial institutions and, because of the history of the land, it is complicated. But, we have been able to work through those challenges and we believe we meet the standards that are required to secure a loan,” Caton said.
The city is working with Bonsai and its lender, Caton said, and has answered questions regarding the property from lenders and title companies many times.
He said they believe they will be able to provide enough information for a loan to be achievable.
“Many people in business don’t have a lot of experience in dealing with land such as this,” Caton said. “So we have to walk through and explain to title companies and financial institutions and we have done that ad nauseum. (We) always walk away with the understanding that we’ve met and gone above and beyond with what we know and have conveyed in order for a business to secure financing.”
It has been a long road to get Bonsai Design into Las Colonias. At a groundbreaking for the business park in May of 2018, which was attended by members of Colorado’s congressional delegation, The Daily Sentinel reported that the anticipated build-out was two years for the new headquarters. So far, the company has yet to break ground on the project.
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown said she did not believe there would be an issue with businesses securing loans once the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issues a letter approving the individual construction plans.
“I don’t think there is going to be a problem,” Brown said. “There is a letter that has to come from CDPHE and it’s just that the construction is allowed and we’ve received that letter multiple times for other tenants and the Shraders just hadn’t gotten that letter yet.”
Shrader said he hoped the CDPHE letter would be written in a way that would allow the title company and lender to move forward with the loan. The state may release that letter as soon as the end of this week, he said. If the lender is able to move forward, Shrader said he hoped to close on the loan this month and begin construction in June.
“Basically they’re going to use that letter to kind of put a blanket over the top of the language that they can’t get rid of from the title and that will hopefully deliver enough of a warm and fuzzy to the bank and the title company that they’ll both budge,” Shrader said.
RockyMounts owner Bobby Noyes said the loan he had been pursuing fell through due to economic concerns during the coronavirus outbreak and not from title issues. However, he noted that those issues may have come up later in the process.
“There is definitely a lot of work,” Noyes said. “The guy I was working with at the bank said between the lease land and the DOE and Colorado Department of Health problems, he said it was the most complicated construction loan he’d ever worked on.”
Noyes has been able to move forward with the main structure RockyMounts had planned for the business park.
However, construction of a second showroom space has been postponed. Noyes said constructing that aspect of the project during the current economic situation did not make sense.
“The building was going to be our showroom and community area,” Noyes said. “We were going to have a bar and it was going to be super cool. Just given the state of the business we basically decided to do it as phase two, which will hopefully happen once we get in there and have a better understanding of our financial picture.”
The business is still planning to move into its new building in June and Noyes said the showroom building is still a part of the plan. It may take another year to see it built though.
Noyes said despite it all, the Grand Junction community has been very welcoming. He said his business has been seriously impacted by the current economy, but that it was still moving forward.
“We’re super excited,” Noyes said. “One thing that’s been really heartwarming to the business is the acceptance of the community here. Everyone is really engaging to us and really happy we’re here. There’s a lot of passion and enthusiasm and we’re super grateful for that.”
Shrader said he hopes for Bonsai, being the first business to commit to the park and being one of the first to go through the loan process, the issues he is experiencing can be worked out now so the process is smoother going forward. His company, the lender and the city are working together, he said, to make that a reality.
“The ongoing effort, this private-public partnership, is quietly still forging a path forward in the Grand Valley and it is tricky and it is not something that falls off the turnip truck because this is a tricky piece of land,” Shrader said.