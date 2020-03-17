Late Monday, Gov. Jared Polis ordered that all bars and restaurants would have to shutter dine-in services for at least 30 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but could remain open for takeout and delivery orders.
All gyms/fitness centers, casinos and theaters would also shut down during that time.
Several local businesses and chains beat the governor’s announcement by shutting down their dining rooms or making their coffee shop only open for to-go orders.
While some restaurants may have to shut down if they aren’t able to provide take-out or delivery service, others have already been planning for this contingency.
In the meantime, other retail businesses have made adjustments to their hours or closed their operation for the time being.
Grocers City Market and Safeway have modified their hours. City Market stores are currently open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily while Safeway is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In downtown Grand Junction, at least three businesses have decided to shutter their storefronts for some time during the outbreak.
High Desert Authentiques, 518 Colorado Ave., recently posted on Facebook that it would be closed until further notice.
“We are working from home. If you can work from home, please consider doing so. Please contact us with any questions,” its Facebook post read. “Apologies for any inconvenience.”
Clothing apparel shop Loki, 445 Colorado Ave., announced it would close its store through March 25. Online ordering will continue.
It said in its post that it would pay its full-time equivalent employees and part-time employees would be helped as needed.
“The sooner we stop this illness the better/quicker we can get past it, and we will,” part of the post read. “We hope we learn from this. We are here to help others through life’s journey.”
With locations in Montrose, Delta and downtown Grand Junction, Heirlooms for Hospice shut down all three of its stores effective Monday. It will re-evaluate weekly.
The resale store raises money for HopeWest’s hospice care. Its Grand Junction store is at 635 Main St.
The corporate offices of Dollar General, which has stores in Fruita and Palisade, announced Monday evening that the first hour of operation will be reserved for seniors, starting today.
“Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” a news release said.