As Colorado moved from stay-at-home to safer-at-home guidelines this week, many Mesa County businesses welcomed customers and clients back inside.
At Dapper Cuts in Fruita, owner Rochelle Menge said she was ready to get back behind the chair.
“We have seven barbers at the shop, and everyone was pretty ready to come back,” she said.
According to the Mesa County safer-at-home order that was released Thursday, employees and contract workers whose duties include close contact with members of the public are required to wear a non-medical cloth face covering over the nose and mouth.
Using a cloth face covering for interactions where physical distance is not possible or when entering public places is also suggested, but all businesses have the option to require anyone entering their facility to wear a cloth face covering.
Menge said all the barbers and the clients are wearing masks, which she admitted took some getting used to. Clients and barbers can’t tell who is smiling at what, she said.
“I haven’t seen any reluctance from clients to come in,” she said. “We’re booked through Saturday already.”
The barbershop isn’t offering beard trimming or shampooing as Menge felt that was too close for social distancing.
“It’s for the comfort of everyone involved,” she said. “We haven’t had anyone ask and that typically comes standard.”
Dapper Cuts is only operating certain stations at once in order to adhere to social distancing standards.
Mesa County asks residents to maintain 6 feet of physical distancing, and spaces should be arranged so that everyone can maintain that distance from each other.
“Clients have been really understanding,” Menge said. “We’ve been asking clients to call ahead instead of just walking in and have to run through the whole spiel with them on what we’re doing, and everyone has been pretty understanding.”
Without a barbershop to go to for many weeks, she admitted she’s had to do one or two emergency cuts.
“There has been quite a bit of fixes we’ve had to do,” she said.
There was one client who came in after he’d tried to cut his own hair and asked if the barber could just trim the sides and “the rest will grow back.”
“I’ve had a few of those,” she said.