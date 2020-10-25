With Mesa County seeing its largest spike in COVID-19 since the pandemic began, businesses in the Grand Valley are more on edge than ever before.
The county had its variance rolled back by the state Thursday, the same day they recorded 74 positive cases in one day. Beginning Monday, the county will return to the Safer-at-Home variance, placing tighter restrictions on many businesses and, in the case of a select few, leading to their closing.
Business capacity will be limited to 175 or 50%, whichever is lower.
Gyms and similar places dedicated to physical activities will be under even tougher conditions at 25% or 75 people. Bowling alleys are included in the restrictions.
“We’re all concerned about going into a more restricted environment for businesses,” said Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce CEO Diane Schwenke. “There’s still a lot of our businesses that are very vulnerable. If you’re a bar and you have to close or you’re a gym and you have to go back to 25% capacity, your financial ability to handle that kind of a drop in business is a concern. The reason we started the variance protection plan, the 5-star plan, was in hopes that we wouldn’t have to see businesses rollback. Unfortunately, that’s what we’ve seen.”
The 5-star variance protection plan is a joint effort between the chamber and Mesa County Public Health to ensure that certain businesses with a good track record of safety aren’t punished under conditions of rising cases.
For instance, bars that don’t serve food must close under Safer-at-Home. However, Copper Club in Fruita will get to keep its doors open despite not serving food because it earned a 5-star rating.
“Hopefully, people keep wearing masks and social distancing so we can stay open,” said Copper Club manager Michele Collins. “If we didn’t have the 5-star rating — we don’t have food, we’re just a tap room — we would’ve had to close. By getting that 5-star rating, it’s allowing us to remain open, at least for now. I don’t know how long that will last.”
Even as restrictions rise, businesses are still encouraged by the Chamber of Commerce to apply for a 5-star rating with MCPH.
“The good news is that the 5-star program has been working and the state has recognized that the businesses that have been doing it right shouldn’t be penalized under this rollback of our variance,” Schwenke said. “If you’re a 5-star certified business, you can keep operating the way you have been operating and don’t have to worry about having to roll back or be more restricted. The businesses that are doing it right are being recognized and rewarded for their good behavior, basically.”
Charlie Dwellington’s near downtown hasn’t earned a 5-star rating, but it will get to stay open because it also serves food.
However, the establishment has already been affected by the county’s rise in cases this month. Charlie Dwellington’s shares some staff and customers with Bin 707, which saw an outbreak in positive cases last month.
As a precaution, owner Liz Sinclair closed her bar for a week. Fortunately, none of the 12 people associated with the bar who were tested received positive results. “That’s not to say that we did anything special or different, but I think some of our practices helped to mitigate the spread of that stuff,” Sinclair said. “It’s kind of weird because it will pick somebody out of a crowd and they get it and some other people that work side-by-side every day for 2 months or live together, they don’t pass it to each other. I really don’t understand the whole workings of the thing.In that particular instance, we chose to close down until we could get test results because of the amount of exposure that we thought we had. We felt like there was a good chance somebody would come up positive. We’re very lucky that nobody did.”
Businesses aren’t the only local entities that are nervous about the COVID-19 surge. For much of the semester, District 51 has avoided any outbreaks. MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr has told District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko that in-person learning has not been a significant contributor to rise in cases.
However, after several positive cases, East Middle School has closed and will switch to remote learning through Nov. 3. More than 200 students and staff members will need to quarantine.
Should this trend continue at more schools, the district could reconvene a task force to determine whether returning to digital learning would be the best course of action.
The task force includes district officials, teachers, parents, board members, health experts and community members.
“It makes us nervous,” Sirko said earlier this week. “It’s important to have kids in face-to-face learning. It’s better for them and the research backs that up. We want the numbers to level out for the health and safety of our community but also so that our students can remain in face-to-face learning.”