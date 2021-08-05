The ongoing closure of Glenwood Canyon is disrupting more than just vehicle traffic.
Union Pacific said Wednesday crews finished clearing the train tracks Tuesday afternoon and trains, including Amtrak passenger trains, were able to go through the canyon again starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Bustang’s west line, which usually travels from Denver to Grand Junction via Interstate 70, will have a new route while the canyon is closed.
The west line’s new route follows CDOT’s suggested detour around the closure, and adds stops in Meeker, Craig, Hayden, Milner, Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek and Yampa, according to a CDOT press release.
Buses traveling from Grand Junction to Denver will now stop in Rifle, go to Glenwood Springs, then go back through Rifle and up and around through the northern detour around the closure, according to the release, and buses from Denver to Grand Junction will do the same route in reverse.
“This closure could extend for several days or even longer so it’s imperative for us to resume service to Glenwood as soon as possible,” Mike Timlin, CDOT deputy director of transit and rail, said in the release.
The west line will now depart from Grand Junction at 7:30 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at Union Station in Denver at 5:26 p.m. The westbound portion will leave Denver at 7 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Grand Junction at 4:42 p.m.
Previously, the west line took about 5 hours, 40 minutes to complete, according to the release, and the new estimated time is 9 hours, 45 minutes.
Some locations are still to be determined because of the new temporary route, according to the release.
Grand Junction Regional Airport had already been experiencing a busy summer before the closures, according to Executive Director Angela Padalecki, but recently the airport has seen an uptick in travel from Grand Junction to Denver that seems to be related to the canyon closure.
“Some of the advanced numbers, all of a sudden they’re bigger,” Padalecki said.
Padalecki said it’s hard to say how much airport traffic has increased because of the closure, but regardless of any increases she’s confident the airport will be able to handle demand.
Padalecki also said she expects demand for travel to Denver to increase the longer the closure lasts because people can only put off trips to and from Denver for so long.
Padalecki said one of her goals is to reduce “leakage” from people going to Denver to fly in order to get cheaper fares, and the canyon closure has probably helped with that.
Currently, Frontier Airlines and United Airlines service the Grand Junction to Denver route, totaling about six or seven flights to Denver per day, Padalecki said.
Those flights are not currently being sold out, Padalecki said, but if there was a situation in which travelers were going to the airport to circumvent the canyon closures so much that flights were filling up, she’s confident United and Frontier would add more flights to deal with the traffic.