The Colorado Department of Transportation Bustang’s newest line, the Telluride-Grand Junction Outrider, marked its maiden voyage Monday with a ribbon-cutting at Grand Junction Regional Airport.
CDOT project coordinator TJ Burr touted the new line’s ability to help connect areas of rural western Colorado, and also the scenery.
“When we do bus routes out here, it’s a pretty special place to do them,” Burr said.
Burr, who lives in Ridgway, said the Telluride-Grand Junction Outrider will make it easier for people to travel to and from Grand Junction for things like shopping and medical appointments.
The Telluride line will support the existing Durango Outrider and add stops in Grand Junction at St. Mary’s Medical Center, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and Grand Junction Regional Airport, places that hadn’t yet been served by Bustang.
The Telluride line, which will run on weekdays, also stops in Ridgway, Placerville, Olathe, Montrose and Delta.
The new line is the sixth Bustang Outrider line, joining Durango-Grand Junction, Denver-Craig, Denver-Gunnison, Alamosa-Pueblo and Lamar-Colorado Springs.
According to a press release, the fare for the Telluride Outrider will be 17 cents per mile.
Tom Benton, president of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority Board, said serving the Western Slope is about covering a lot of rural country, which this Outrider line helps with.
The line will be operated by CoWest Transportation.
“We’re really excited to operate this route for the community,” said Pam Cook, director of operations for CoWest.
Burr said the new line will help riders connect to local transit providers through Bustang.
“We’re making connections every way we can,” he said.