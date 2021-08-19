The Colorado Department of Transportation expects Bustang service to start at Grand Junction Regional Airport by Sept. 27.
The Grand Junction Regional Airport Board voted Tuesday to approve an intergovernmental agreement with CDOT to add Bustang service at the airport, with the initial agreement to last for 10 years.
CDOT Bus Operations Manager Kyle French said Wednesday the first Bustang line to stop at the airport will be the Telluride to Grand Junction outrider, which CDOT anticipates beginning service in September, followed by the Durango to Grand Junction outrider and Denver to Grand Junction west line.
“We’re hoping to get something finalized and started pretty quick here,” French said.
The outrider lines will stop at the airport after stopping in downtown Grand Junction, French said, and the west line will stop before downtown. Every Bustang trip on those lines will eventually stop at the airport.
The outrider lines are also going to start stopping at St. Mary’s Hospital and the VA Hospital, French said, which is also a possibility for the west line.
Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said Wednesday she’s excited for Bustang to start stopping at the airport.
Right now, ground transportation options from the airport include Grand Valley Transit and rental cars, Padalecki said, so it’s nice to add a regional option to get both travelers and airport staff to and from the airport.
Enhancing public transit options is good for the airport, Padalecki said, especially because airports can have trouble transporting staff to and from work at the airport.
Padalecki said she’s appreciative of CDOT’s efforts to get this deal done, especially given all the other things the department has going on with Glenwood Canyon and other projects.
“We’re hoping to have another good way to get passengers where they want to go,” French said.