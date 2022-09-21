Rob Davis is a tree guy.
As the Grand Junction City Forester, he knows trees.
It’s been a busy summer for him and the crew of arborists and parks workers.
Maybe a little busier than usual, thanks to a couple of pesky pests that have conducted a full-scale war against ash trees.
The battle against these bugs have led to hundreds of ash trees being removed around the city.
But on Sept. 11, the focus was on adding new trees to what they call the urban canopy.
City crews descended on a section of the Riverside Parkway in front of Las Colonias Park to plant more than 30 trees in the median of the parkway.
Picking the right trees for Grand Junction isn’t necessarily easy.
“What I tell people is that it’s hard to be a tree in Grand Junction,” Davis said. “We have to be super thoughtful about what are really tough trees.”
That’s why he puts together a “junkyard-dog tree list.”
For the Riverside Parkway project, Western Hackberry honeylocust and Kentucky coffeetrees were planted.
They have all been successful trees around Grand Junction. All are drought tolerant and don’t have any known insect problems.
But for Davis, the honeylocust is becoming a little too prominent.
When you drive along the parkway, the honeylocust is one of the most popular trees.
“It’s becoming a very common tree for Grand Junction and that is a little bit of a concern” he said.
Then he explained.
“From a forestry perspective, you look at Mother Nature changing up on you with insects and disease. So if Mother Nature targets one tree, the other tree will be OK,” he said.
For the parkway, the plan is to alternate different tree species. The sections of the parkway where there are empty spaces instead of trees is because ash trees were removed.
ASH TREE BATTLE
The ash tree problems are dictating so much of the planning for Davis and the parks department now.
The ash tree was the tree of choice for Grand Junction 40-50 years ago, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
“Our community planted so many ash trees without predicting that we would have this many pest problems that now is decimating our ash trees,” he said.
At one time, there were more than 3,000 of the trees in Grand Junction.
Davis estimates there have been more than 300 ash trees removed since last summer.
“This is one of the most important things to avoid for the future and for future generations, so we need to select a wide diversity of species,” Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou said the 35 trees planted on Sept. 11 cost around $7,000. Crews are also planting 27 cottonwoods in the Las Colonias River Park area. These trees will cost up to $9,600, but the cost is covered by a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Sherbenou said.
The cottonwoods are native trees and will eventually provide a great deal of shade for that recreation area, he said.
Fall is a great time to plant trees, normally, when the temperatures start to drop.
“Well, this year it decided to be 104, so the heat and dryness is more of a challenge,” Davis said. “The main benefit of fall planting is that we’re not too far away from dormancy. The roots will stay active until the ground freezes.”
TREATMENT HAS WORKED
The city started the Root for Our Trees program, which focuses on partnering with private property owners and splitting the cost of handling the ash tree problem.
“We’ve been very innovative working with private property owners,” Sherbenou said.
When ash trees are too far gone, removal is necessary; however, Sherbenou said they have found success with treating some trees with spray and for larger trees, trunk injections.
“We’re having a lot of positive effects on the larger trees (8-inch trunks or larger) but we’re still seeing a lot of decline in the smaller trees just because the spray isn’t as effective as the injections,” he said.
Davis said they’ve looked at photographs of trees from 2021 and this past summer and the evidence is promising.
“I went through quite a few photos, side by side, and every one of those trees is doing better,” he said. “I think that treatment is really helping those big trees.”
For arborists, bugs are the enemy and the battle is always raging to win the war.
It’s a simple but difficult goal.
“We want to try and mange the bugs and not let the bugs manage you,” Davis said.
Davis said they’ve identified up to 600 ash trees that are not “at the point of removal” but didn’t qualify for treatment either.
The goal is to identify the trees that are good candidates for treatment, then slowly filter out the rest.
All the trees along public streets and in parks have been treated unless the tree was too far gone, Davis said.
Working with private property owners is a big part of that task.
Which brings us to Davis’s favorite tree.
“Probably my favorite tree is the Kentucky coffee tree for our area,” he said. “It’s hard to find a tree that’s extremely drought tolerant and it doesn’t have any known insect issues at all.”
That’s the tree he recommends to private property owners who are looking to replace their ash trees. But there is one major problem that Davis has identified with the tree.
“The one thing people don’t like about coffeetrees, is they suffer from ugly duckling syndrome,” he said. “It’s a problem when trying to convince homeowners to invest in them. The tree doesn’t have a real good appeal at first.
”But over time, they become a beautiful tree.”
The ash tree battle has not been cheap. Not only has the city had to invest in new trees to replace the ash trees that were removed, but the spray and trunk injections are labor intensive.
The city has added more staff to the projects and the city’s chemical budget has seem a jump to battle the ash tree problem.
But it’s a battle worth the money and effort, Sherbenou said.
“Our city manager is very interested in protecting the health of our urban tree canopies. So we’ve added positions, we’ve added material costs and we’ve also increased contract services, working with private tree contractors,” he said.
The obvious hope is all the new trees planted this fall will take root and survive. Then come next summer, the battle with the ash tree bugs will begin anew.