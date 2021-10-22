Butch McCain never saw these storm clouds coming.
But after they arrived, it was pretty clear that McCain wasn’t going to weather this tumultuous storm that hit the local TV station.
McCain is a bit of a celebrity in Grand Junction. He’s known as the cheerful, funny, sometimes goofy weatherman at KKCO. Maybe you saw those cheesy but fun TV commercials of Butch playing a variety of musical instruments.
But now, the only place you’ll see the 63-year-old with the silky smooth voice and dapper fashion style is somewhere around town.
Butch McCain’s career as a weatherman at KKCO-TV ended on Oct. 1.
He fell victim to the no jab, no job mandate from KKCO’s parent company Gray Television out of Atlanta, Georgia.
As news of McCain’s termination drizzled out, it prompted a deluge of comments online and to The Daily Sentinel from viewers baffled over the company’s vaccine mandate and McCain’s decision.
Employees were made aware of the vaccination mandate in August with an Oct. 1 deadline.
“I talked it over with my wife and family and I choose not to get vaccinated,” McCain said from his Grand Junction home.
The weather forecaster, who’s popularity even won him the title of Best of the of the West reporter of the year, has become yet another example of the Grand Valley’s vaccine battleground.
McCain is one of the tens of thousands in Mesa County to opt out of the vaccine. While many of those are critical of companies, health-care facilities and the government issuing vaccine mandates, many of the vaccinated base their ire at the ongoing pandemic that so far has killed nearly 330 county residents.
IT’S THE MANDATE NOT THE VACCINE
First off, McCain wants to make one thing very clear: he’s not against the vaccine but he is against mandated vaccines.
“I’m not against vaccines at all, I’ve taken vaccinations in the past,” he said. “People who feel like they should get vaccinated should get the vaccination.”
He used his family and his faith to help him make the decision.
“I did a lot of praying about it,” he said. “I’m really opposed to companies mandating it.”
Even with the mandate, McCain was willing to see what they could work out. He wanted a discussion but the mandate was the final word.
The Sentinel reached out to KKCO for comment but it declined citing personnel issues. The station did forward Gray’s Oct. 1 vaccine memo to us.
In part, it said “…since the announcement of our policy, more than 1,000 additional team members chose to get vaccinated. All of our employees and their families at home are safer when everyone in the workplace is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”
There were a couple of personal incidents that prompted McCain to opt out of the COVID-19 vaccine as opposed to other inoculations he’s received in the past.
“I had a cousin who took the vaccination and got deathly ill,” he said. “I know that it’s really rare but I certainly didn’t want to go through that.”
McCain also said he had a good friend who contracted COVID, then after he was recovered and got the vaccine, he said the vaccine side effects were worse than COVID.
“I didn’t want to put my family through it, I didn’t want to rack up possible medical bills,” he said.
He wanted to know if the company would have his back if he had harsh side effects from the vaccine.
“I wanted to talk about it, but they rejected that idea and terminated me.”
McCain was also befuddled about the vaccine policy from Gray Television, which is the second largest owner of TV stations in the nation.
The policy stated that employees were not allowed to travel out of the station’s viewing area without quarantining for seven days when they returned.
“I didn’t understand why I can’t go to Creede and hang out with four or five people, but I can go to Montrose and be around 400 to 500 people at a concert and not quarantine.”
The frustration was evident in his voice.
“That’s the lunacy I just don’t get.”
A DIVIDED COUNTY
As with any decision that revolves around vaccines or masks during these days of COVID, opinions rain down with a ferocious intensity.
McCain has been showered with praise and support for his decision by some, and he’s also been pelted with criticism and animosity for his refusal to take the vaccine.
It’s the typical divide of the pandemic.
McCain said his career as a voice-over performer, which includes clients like Pepsi, John Deere, NCAA, Toyota and others, helped ease the stress of his decision.
But his KKCO job that he had for 20 years was the source of a heat-wave-level passion for the former weatherman. He loved it and even lived it to a certain degree.
The other day his wife, Betty, was in the laundry room folding clothes when she absently asked a mundane question.
“She said ‘Hey, what’s the weather going to be?”
Their eyes locked and they laughed.
“I miss it, I really do,” he said, and referred to what he provided TV viewers as “infotainment.”
He informed and entertained.
“I looked across the Grand Valley and saw snow on the Bookcliffs the other day, and I thought, wow, I would have talked about that, it was so pretty.
“Then I would have talked about the Sandhill cranes returning to the valley, hearing them overhead. That’s usually a sure-fire sign of colder air, and sure enough the colder air came.”
McCain briefly considered asking about a religious exemption to the mandate.
Gray’s policy stated that the employees had to be vaccinated “with limited exceptions provided for those with certain medical conditions or religious objections that can be accommodated.”
McCain said he decided to not pursue a religious exemption, saying his research showed that the company had rejected some of those requests in other regions.
He feels bad for the health-care workers who are facing the same vaccination deadline at the end of the month.
Once again, the divide in the Grand Valley has so many people taking sides, pointing fingers and spewing angry rhetoric.
“I’m really fortunate to have built a voice-over business, and that was a factor in my decision,” he said. “My heart goes out to those health-care workers, many of them don’t have a back-up plan.”
MOVING ON
At the final KKCO meeting, McCain was asked if he had any questions before he was fired.
“I told them thanks for letting me do what I love for so many years, but on the other hand I was very disappointed over this policy,” he said.
For McCain, he’s moved on. He might get back into the weather infotainment business again some day.
He might even hope he does, but for now, he’s using that smooth voice to pay the bills.
He also plans to remain in Grand Junction where he and Betty raised their two children — a son and a daughter.
It’s also where people still recognize Butch McCain the fun, sometimes goofy, weatherman.
“It’s really been humbling, hearing from the people who support me,” he said.
Some people still recognize him on the street and most will always see him as Butch McCain the weatherman.
“Sometimes they’ll ask what’s the weather going to be like?” And I just smile and tell them they have to ask somebody else.”
The pandemic remains a factor here in Grand Junction, and as long as it does, those storm clouds aren’t going anywhere.
Regardless of what side of the vaccine or mask divide you find yourself, the stormy weather remains here in the Grand Valley.