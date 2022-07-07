For more than 50 years, “American Pie” has been a staple of music culture in the United States, but it's one of the rare songs that, thanks to its combination of critical and financial success, simultaneously era-specific and timeless lyricism, and catchy composition, feels like it's always existed.
“American Pie” is far from the only hit song of Don McLean's career that spans more than five decades and 22 albums with six non-“American Pie” songs reaching the top 10 of Billboard's Adult Contemporary charts.
However, McLean knows just how much the title track of his sophomore studio album from 1971 has meant to his life, his career and the history of American music in general. After the popularity of “American Pie” — both the song and the album — skyrocketed in 1972, he quickly came to terms with the reality that he had captured the kind of musical lightning in a bottle that could never be recaptured.
“Honestly, because it was so talked about and there was so much buzz around me in 1971.... I realized that, basically, I was finished because I couldn't top this and I was going to be out of this business within the next year,” McLean said. “I bought a house, paid for it and started decorating it and having fun with it and doing things and basically put my mind on other things and realized, 'What happens happens.' ”
McLean's fears of contributing one smash hit to American pop culture and then being cast out of the music industry didn't come to fruition, however. He maintained his popularity in Australia and Europe, frequently performing at venues like London's Royal Albert Hall or the Sydney Opera House, and he never faced a shortage of U.S. shows.
He even found some success on the charts in the early 1980s, surprising even himself for his success in an industry that was moving away from the singer-songwriter trends of the prior two decades.
McLean was notified at the beginning of June by the Recording Industry Association of America that he had sold more than 50 million records across the globe over the course of 50 years. Even if he no longer fills large stadiums across the country — he provided an anecdote about once being the only act at a venue who wasn't a cover or tribute band — he's comfortable with his career and legacy.
“I was the only guy left who was the real guy,” McLean said while laughing. “It's funny as hell. It's like the Twilight Zone for me. I was waiting for someone to walk through the door and say, 'Well, I'm you, Don! Bye! I'm going to play for you now!' ”
McLean is in the midst of the American Pie tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic song and album's release. This tour has caused him to reflect on the circumstances that led to the writing and recording of one of the most iconic songs of all time, a song inspired by the 1959 plane crash that killed rock 'n' roll legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J.P. Richardson.
“This (song) is something I carried with me for years and years,” McLean said. “I didn't really know what to do with it. I was just fascinated with it. It was one of my pursuits. I have lots of pursuits, little and big. I would find out little pieces of information.”
His growing insight into Holly began when he visited Manny's Music Store on 48th Street in New York, a store for which McLean expressed reverence. He learned that the owner of the store at the time, Henry Goldrich, was the best man in Holly's wedding, so any time McLean visited the store, he would talk to Goldrich about his time with the late rock icon.
One year at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, McLean met Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers, who spoke a sentence to McLean that helped transform the ambitious but unformed song idea that had been long bouncing around inside his head into something more inspired and clear.
“I asked him about Buddy Holly and he said that, 'Well, he took that plane so he could do his laundry,'” McLean said. “That made me suddenly see him as a working person, as a human being, not an idealized album cover or something.
“Right after that, I wrote the first part of 'American Pie' without knowing what I was even going to call the song. I just wrote, 'A long, long time ago,' right through the first, 'The day the music died.' I wrote that and said, 'Well, I've got him. I've finally put him in something, and now I have to see where this is going to go.' I had a lot of fun with it, I really did.”
2021 was an eventful year for McLean between receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and receiving a heartfelt note from Taylor Swift after her song “All Too Well (Taylor's Version)” broke the record set by “American Pie” for the longest song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Finally, in December, he announced the American Pie tour that would have happened that year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked if the musical era that inspired him so deeply still impacts the musical and cultural landscape today, McLean said that musical trends are always transforming and that the era of the likes of the Beach Boys or Buddy Holly is over and will never return. He doesn't fancy himself a fan of modern music and believes that it will eventually be superseded by music made by computers, entirely missing the human touch.
However, he noted that about 40% of songs that make money for publishers are songs recorded before 1980, meaning there is a substantial market for classic music that will never go away.
“The Big Band era, the singer-songwriter of the 1960s, the British Invasion, all these different things that have produced marvelous songs and great records, but it's not going to come back.... It has to do with the society that produces it,” McLean said.
“I think people are yearning to hold on to something beautiful, something with some sort of civility and meaning to it.”