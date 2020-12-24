Sportsman’s Warehouse has a new parent company.
The Great American Outdoors Group, itself the parent company of stores such as Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shop, bought Sportsman’s Warehouse for about $18 per share, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
The release said that the reason for the purchase is that both companies fall under the same umbrella of outdoor recreation and activities.
“As we look to the future, the combined entities provide our passionate associates with greater opportunities to serve the outdoor enthusiast,” Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO Jon Barker was quoted saying in the release. “We look forward to a smooth transition and building our partnership.”
Neither Bass Pro Shop nor Sportsman’s Warehouse were available for comment as of press time.
Grand Junction is home to both a Sportsman’s Warehouse and a Cabela’s. There is no indication how this purchase will impact either location.
“I haven’t heard anything one way or the other,” said Diane Schwenke, President and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.