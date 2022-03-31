Piceance Basin operator Caerus Oil and Gas on Wednesday declined to comment on a recent Reuters report that it is considering agreeing to be acquired at a price that would value the company at more than $2.5 billion, including debt.
Reuters in its story Friday attributed its information to sources that it said are familiar with the matter but spoke on condition of anonymity. It said that the sources said Caerus received an acquisition offer at the end of last year and plans to launch a sale process in coming weeks, but that the sources cautioned that no sale is certain.
Contacted by the Daily Sentinel on Wednesday, a Caerus media representative said the company has declined to discuss the matter.
Caerus is privately owned, including by the Anschutz Investment Co. Its current operations are focused on its significant assets in western Colorado’s Piceance Basin, and on holdings in the Uinta Basin in northeastern Utah following its purchase of natural gas assets there from Occidental Petroleum in 2020. According to its website, the Piceance and Uinta holdings combined include some 680,000 acres of leases and more than 7,400 producing wells that cumulatively produce an average 600 million cubic feet a day. It employs about 300 people in Parachute, Denver and Vernal, Utah.
The company was founded in 2009. It entered the Piceance Basin in 2013 with its purchase of the local assets of PDC Energy for about $200 million. Since then it has continued to take advantage of the downturn in natural gas prices to acquire holdings in the Piceance relatively cheaply, in part with an eye toward gas prices eventually rising again. That has been happening recently, a trend accelerated by concerns over the adequacy and security of gas supplies in Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia is a major gas supplier in Europe.
The 2017 acquisition by Caerus of the Piceance Basin holdings of Encana Oil and Gas for $735 million made Caerus one of the largest producers in the basin. It also has bought local holdings from Marathon Oil and Noble Energy. It was one of the few companies to continue drilling in the Piceance Basin when gas prices were low.
Asked what he thought about the reported possible sale price, Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said he’s no expert on the value of oil and gas operations.
But he said, “I think there is a demand in this country for energy independence and the Piceance has the second-largest natural gas reserves in the nation, and the price of gas has come up considerably.”
He said Caerus has been “an excellent operator” in Garfield County, including on the environmental side of things.
“They’ve been a good steward and a good partner in Garfield County,” he said