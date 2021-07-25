Caleb Weaver hates hearing anyone call Grand Junction “Junk Town.”
To him, Grand Junction is a place that has given him the opportunity to find a home, meet his wife and pursue a career as a filmmaker. Grand Junction is where Weaver has been able to build his life.
And with his company, Lightbulb Media, he wants to showcase that beauty while pursuing his film passion.
“There’s a lot of beauty here and we like to shoot the outdoors to show that,” Weaver said. “We did a project for Loki Clothing where we followed a climb in the Unaweep Canyon. We got a mixture of authenticity and beauty, and that’s difficult to balance.”
Weaver, 30, has been making videos since he was a 12 year old playing with handheld cameras in Western Colorado.
His first project was a graduation slideshow for his school Delta Vision Charter Academy in Delta.
It was no contender for Sundance, but it gave Weaver an opportunity to flex his creative muscles.
“It gave me the confidence and knowledge that I had a unique take and spin on something,” Weaver said. “I don’t know if I need to be shooting videos but I do need to create. I love it.”
After that lightbulb switched on, Weaver started Lightbulb Media, but found it difficult to get a video production company off the ground in Delta County, so he moved operations to Grand Junction in 2013.
“It’s a beautiful place but it’s just difficult to get a video production company off the ground in a rural area,” Weaver said. “You need a place that’s bigger, has a lot going on and has more opportunities.”
Now, Lightbulb Media has taken off.
The company consists of Weaver and his wife Katelyn as production assistant, Tim DaCosta as cinematographer and John Ford as key grip/gaffer.
They’re the minds behind commercials and promotional videos for some of the area’s favorite brands and hobbies, such as Powderhorn Mountain Resort. They’ve also done work for the city of Grand Junction, Visit Grand Junction, oil and gas companies, medical companies and the CBD industry.
When Weaver is making videos, he breaks his project into three parts — the color, light and composition of whatever he’s shooting.
“How do these connect and affect each other? How can these make each other great?” Weaver said.
He takes inspiration for that and filmmaking as a whole from Jimmy Chin, a revered free climber and filmmaker. Chin, along with his wife Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, directed the 2018 documentary “Free Solo” about the first free solo climb of El Capitan’s vertical rock face.
What Weaver admires most about him is Chin’s ability to strike the same balance of beauty and authenticity that Weaver aimed for during the Loki shoot.
“Think about reality TV. You just throw cameras together and film people going about life. That might be authentic, or appear authentic, but it’s tough to get the beauty because reality is messy,” Weaver said. “On the other side of things, if you only look to make things beautiful, you lose the authenticity.”
Two of Weaver’s favorite projects where he tried to capture that balance was the Loki project and the film “Choice,” which he submitted to the Banff Mountain Film Festival.
“It’s about a dad and son looking to ride their bikes through the Grand Valley,” Weaver said. “It didn’t win anything but I’m so proud of myself for getting it in there.”
You can watch the Loki video and other projects on their YouTube channel called Lightbulb Media.
Weaver doesn’t think these opportunities would have shown up if not for Grand Junction. And that’s why he hates the moniker “Junk Town.”
“This place has given me so much — a wife, an opportunity to do what I love, and so much more,” Weaver said. “We’re never going to shake the name “Junk Town” if we keep calling ourselves that and not acknowledge the beauty here.”