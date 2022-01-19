The Colorado State Patrol arrested a man last week near Horizon Drive after discovering nearly 1,600 pounds of marijuana in a rental van.
Zhiya Liu, 51, of Hacienda Heights, California, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 50 pounds of marijuana, according to police.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said the seized marijuana represents a nearly $5 million street value.
According to the arrest affidavit, Liu was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in a white Dodge box van stopped by CSP just after 10:30 a.m. because of a cellphone suction-cupped to the windshield and an air freshener hanging from the rear view mirror. Police said the items obstructed the driver’s vision.
Police said Liu was “so nervous he was visibly shaking throughout his entire body” and said he was traveling to Milwaukee. Liu also told police he was traveling with another person in a different car, according to the affidavit.
That car was stopped and the driver denied traveling with anyone, the affidavit states.
Both cars were rented from Santa Ana, California, according to the affidavit.
Police said the back of the van was filled with boxes that Liu said contained candy.
Police also said Liu was asked if police could search the van and the boxes, and informed him of his right to refuse, and he said police could search the van and he didn’t care.
Most of the boxes contained retail packaged marijuana totaling 1,598 pounds, according to police.
In Colorado, adults age 21 and over may legally possess up to 2 ounces of marijuana.
Liu was transported to the Mesa County Jail and booked in on felony charges. He is due in court Friday for a return filing of charges.