The National Park Service is coming under increasing pressure to close parks, monuments and other sites that it hasn’t closed already due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
These would include western Colorado sites such as Colorado National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, all of which remain open with some restrictions even as a growing number of Park Service sites close due to local concerns.
This week, Grand Canyon National Park joined the list of shut-down sites.
Also this week, the National Parks Conservation Association and the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, a group made up of more than 1,800 past and current Park Service employees and volunteers, both called on the federal government to close Park Service sites.
“Closing parks until the pandemic subsides is the only rational response by NPS at this time for limiting the spread of the virus due to human interactions at park sites,” Philip A. Francis, Jr., chair of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, said in a letter sent Thursday to David Vela, acting director of the Park Service.
The group also is asking that the Park Service begin tracking and publicly reporting each day confirmed COVID-19 cases by park site. The Washington Post has reported that at least seven Park Service employees had tested positive for the virus.
Theresa Pierno, president and chief executive officer for the National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement, “To deal with this public health crisis, so many are seeking refuge in our national parks. But the conditions in our parks make this no longer an option. Already-taxed park rangers are coming into contact with hundreds of visitors, personal protective equipment is being rationed and only available for emergencies and park staff are calling out sick because they no longer feel safe going to work. When it’s no longer possible for staff to protect their health, the health of the visitors or the resources they manage, it’s time to close the national parks. And that time is now.”
123 SITES CLOSED
Among sites the Park Service already has closed are Mesa Verde and Rocky Mountain national parks and Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. The NPCA has counted 123 Park Service sites nationwide that are closed, 144 that have partial closures, and 20 that are fully open.
Colorado National Monument’s visitor center, campground and picnic areas are closed. Dinosaur, Black Canyon and Curecanti National Recreation Area likewise have closed some facilities but haven’t closed down altogether.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has directed the Park Service to waive entry fees for sites that remain open. The Park Service has been consulting with local health authorities and trying to keep Colorado National Monument open and available as an outlet for people to get outdoors as they cope with the COVID-19 outbreak. But it is trying to discourage visitation from outside the area, such as through the campground closure. It has seen visitation spike recently and has dealt with trailhead crowding that risks COVID-19 transmission, contributing to its decision to close the parking lot and picnic area at Devils Kitchen near the east monument entrance.
Park Service officials at the monument couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
Sandy Snell-Dobert, spokeswoman for the Black Canyon and Curecanti sites, said in an email, “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Curecanti and Black Canyon is our number one priority. The National Park Service …. is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”
She said outdoor spaces at the two sites “remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.”
TAKING CUES from experts
The Park Service said in a news release about the Grand Canyon closure that it came immediately after a health official in Coconino County, Ariz., recommended it.
The Park Service said in that release that it “has consistently assessed its park units and made modifications to its operations in accordance with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), state and local public health guidance, and the NPS will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials in making determinations about our operations to address this pandemic.”
Joan Anzelmo, a former Colorado National Monument superintendent and member of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, said that with the White House and CDC urging Americans to stay home, it’s counterintuitive to have some Park Service sites open and their entrance fees waived.
“In crisis communications, speaking with one voice, having a singular message is really important,” she said.
She understands the desire to keep some portions of parks open so local communities can enjoy them as people want to get outside and perhaps have more time to do so.
But she worries about park employees who face not just possible exposure to the virus but the challenge of dealing with high visitation at a time of year when the monument may not be fully staffed.
While most people may follow social-distancing requirements at Park Service sites, there’s the risk of some not doing so, she said.
“It’s a complicated formula but in my opinion to protect everyone’s health (the sites) should be closed right now,” she said.
‘HOT SEAT’ FOR SUPERINTENDENTS
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has kept state parks open, although the CPW has closed facilities such as campgrounds. Gov. Jared Polis has encouraged people to continue to get outdoors despite his stay-at-home order, although he also wants them to recreate close to home.
Mesa County Public Health is posting signs at some local recreation areas to remind people about the need to follow social-distancing practices.
Bruce Noble, a Park Service retiree who lives in Mesa County and recently was superintendent at Black Canyon and Curecanti, said he’s been in contact with retired and current Park Service employees about the issue and he believes all parks should be closed.
He said Bernhardt’s approach of having the Park Service deal with the issue locally rather than nationally has put superintendents “in the hot seat as far as trying to make decisions about what they think will be palatable in the local community. That’s a challenging position to put a superintendent in.”
He said the result can be questions being asked about why one site is taking one approach, and another site, the opposite. He said that can undermine credibility, especially if a superintendent is saying one thing one day and having to do an about-face the next day as circumstances change.
Noble recognizes the desire for people to recreate, but he also worries that there won’t be enough employees on duty given the level of park usage that is resulting, and that employees are becoming more likely to come into contact with someone with the virus.
“It really just doesn’t seem fair to employees,” he said.