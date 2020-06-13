Grand Junction is grappling with the complicated history of one of its most lauded historical figures, Walter Walker, a man who has a statue on Main Street, but was also responsible for bringing the Ku Klux Klan to the city before turning against it.
There have been calls to remove the statue on social media in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a Minneapolis police officer. CMU Friday said it would take Walker’s name off its soccer and lacrosse stadium. Walker was a former publisher of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
Antonio Clark, a Grand Junction resident and member of the group Right and Wrong (RAW), said knowing the history of the town was important as local groups are working to change it. He said his group has not asked for the statue to be removed, but said they are discussing it.
“It just lets me know, I wouldn’t say where the city stands currently, but the history of this town, knowing where it stood at one point in time,” Clark said. “It’s definitely disheartening, but I think it is important for us to know if we’re going to change this city we have to know the roots of it and how it came to be.”
WALKER AND THE KLAN
The history of Walker’s involvement with the Klan is a complex one, Curator of History at Museum of the West David Bailey said.
The Klan was established in Mesa County in 1924 and, according to Mesa County Oral History Project interviewees, Walker was involved in bringing it to the area from Denver. In a blog post for Mesa County Libraries, which has been circulated through social media, librarian Noel Kalenian cites Professor Robert Alan Goldberg’s book, Hooded Empire, which has a chapter on Grand Junction. Goldberg states in that book that Walker was the first leader of the Klan in Grand Junction.
In a section cited from that book, Goldberg, who used interviews and internal Klan documents to research the book, suggested the early Klan in Grand Junction differed in some ways from the hate group it is known as. It didn’t promote Prohibition and was more focused on “fraternalism,” according to Goldberg.
Membership in the Klan was widespread in Colorado in the early 1920s, Bailey said, including in Grand Junction. However, Walker eventually left the organization and began writing editorials against the Klan in the city, succeeding in turning public opinion against it.
“At first he was for them, but then turned against them and they threatened his life,” Bailey said. “In fact, the police chief gave him a nightstick to carry with him to protect himself and we have that down at the museum.”
At one point, Former Daily Sentinel Publisher Ken Johnson said, a Klan member punched Walker several times during a confrontation downtown, knocking him to the ground. He filed a claim in municipal court and won.
Johnson said a turn toward violence from the local Klan was what changed Walker’s mind on the group. Al Look, the Sentinel’s advertising director at the time and another member of the Klan, told the Oral History Project it was Walker losing a leadership role in the organization that turned him away. Johnson disputes many of Look’s claims about Walker, including that he brought the Klan to Grand Junction.
Walker’s involvement with the Klan is a stain on his legacy, Bailey said, and it was an ugly time in the city’s history but he noted that Walker did work against the organization after leaving.
WALKER THE LEGEND
On Main Street in Grand Junction, a statue of Walker and his son Preston, who also served as a publisher of The Daily Sentinel, stands without mention of his history with the Ku Klux Klan. That statue was erected as a part of a nonprofit effort to recognize the “Legends of the Grand Valley.”
Allison Sarmo was a member of the Legends Committee and managed the Downtown Development Authority’s Art on the Corner program from 2003 to 2010, during which time Walker’s statue was installed. She said the committee was aware of Walker’s Klan involvement, but weighed that against his work opposing the Klan.
“Certainly it came up that he encouraged some members of the Ku Klux Klan to come to Grand Junction, but what we found out when we did further research was after a few years he realized, along with a lot of people in Colorado, how bad they were,” Sarmo said. “So he was very instrumental in getting them run out of town.”
Sarmo also explained that the statues were about more than just celebrating the people they depict, but about telling the history of the Grand Valley through some of its leaders. The committee went through lists of names and researched their histories.
“Everybody just sat down and brainstormed,” Sarmo said. “I mean lists were made of who do you recognize? Who are the people who tell the stories, the legends, of Grand Junction? A lot of the impetus behind this was not just to put up a static sculpture of a famous person, but to really talk about the newspaper with Walter Walker, the swimming pool with William Moyer, the hospital with Sister Mary. It was about the Grand Junction story.”
Walker’s history in Grand Junction includes major contributions to the city. In addition to serving as the second publisher of The Daily Sentinel and as a United States senator, he was instrumental in establishing the veterans hospital and Mesa Junior College. He brought air travel to Mesa County and the airport was named after him until rebranding in 2007 to Grand Junction Regional Airport. He operated The Avalon Theatre and helped get it built.
“I guess what happens when the last surviving member of a family dies, it’s fairly easy to have nobody speak for the good that they did in the community,” Johnson said. “Walter Walker and his legacy with the Sentinel is just fantastic leadership for 50-some odd years.”
DIVERSITY DOWNTOWN
The contribution from people of color in Grand Junction’s history is also addressed through art downtown.
Sarmo said a mural painted on a breezeway off Main Street near the intersection with Fifth Street depicts Native Americans and agriculture workers who belonged to racial minorities.
There have been suggestions in other communities that erecting more statues and monuments to people of color would be one way to positively address this issue. There are historical figures in the history of the Grand Valley who were people of color, Bailey said. He pointed to Harry Butler, who was the first black member of the Grand Junction City Council and an advocate for preserving the black history of the Grand Valley as one example, and cowboy Charlie Glass as another.
“At the time before the ’20s one third of our cowboys were African American, one third were Spanish and one third were Anglo,” Bailey said. “Our most famous cowboy is Charlie Glass, who was an African American.”
Clark said he thought the idea of recognizing more people of color who were leaders in the community was a good one, but also said he wanted good people of all backgrounds recognized.
“I’d love to see more people of color celebrated for what they have contributed to the community and the country,” Clark said. “You know our group, Right and Wrong, we’re not necessarily pro-people of color, just good people.”