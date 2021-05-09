Even after last year’s arrival of a pandemic, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Cameo Shooting and Education Complex continues to exceed expectations as it grows into a world-class facility.
It’s also looking to even bigger things to come in terms of its offerings and facilities and the types of events it can draw. This includes pursuing long-term plans for a multi-faceted visitor center and even a multipurpose banquet hall for entities interested in using Cameo’s facilities and holding conferences and other events there.
On Wednesday, the complex’s manager, Walt Proulx, provided an update on how far the facility has come and what the future may hold, in a presentation to the CPW Commission, which met in Grand Junction in a hybrid in-person/virtual event.
The 1,700-acre complex is the product of a partnership that was formed between CPW and the town of Palisade around 2016. The land formerly was home to a coal mine and coal-fired power plant, but Palisade was able to buy it with state Department of Local Affairs funds. The long-term plan is for the town to convey the property to CPW as the developer of the complex.
It opened in the fall of 2018 with an action shooting sports pavilion, and Proulx told the commission it hosted a state championship competition drawing people from 17 other states just seven days after opening.
CURRENT OFFERINGS
These days it has seven day-pass, public-access shooting bays; 13 event and training bays; three sporting clays ranges; a long-range, precision rifle area with targets up to 2,000 yards away; four 3D archery loops that involve trails with life-size foam targets; an archery bay; and a maintenance and service facility with a pro shop and office and meeting space.
The 20 shooting bays have wi-fi service to allow for electronic scoring and for remote training via video connection by instructors around the world. The long-range facility’s targets at 400 yards or farther have electronic sensors that flash red to alert shooters when they are hit.
Currently in the works — and combining two hallmark Grand Valley recreational interests — is a mountain bike biathlon course. Proulx said a user group for the course is forming now, Olympic biathlon targets were purchased from Finland, and plans for the course are expected to coalesce in the next few months.
Proulx said that aside from public users, 79 groups use the facility, including law enforcement agencies and woman and youth groups. It hosts 10 recurring monthly events, and 20-25 trainings a month both for law enforcement and civilians.
EVENTS PICK BACK UP
The facility has held state, regional and even world-championship competitions.
While 12 major events were canceled last year due to the pandemic, the facility was able to hold four later in the year. Close to 20 are on the schedule so far this year, along with dozens of smaller events. The group A Girl & A Gun held its national conference at Cam eo this year, attracting some 500 women for three days of training and classes. Some 350 people from 28 states are registered so far for the Rocky Mountain Regional IDPA (International Defensive Pistol Association) Championship later this month.
Proulx said the facility has seen steady and rapid growth in attendance. It recorded 2,176 users from October 2018 to May 2019, 5,542 in the full year that followed, and 12,017 over the last 12 months, with Proulx crediting the addition of sporting clays for contributing to the most recent growth.
“I didn’t anticipate this level of growth until we were nearly complete with the buildout, which is several years off,” he said.
He said income over those three timeframes grew from $34,700, to $122,550, and then over the last 12 months to $529,310. Proulx said last year’s dramatic income growth also was driven by retail sales of sporting clays.
He said that financially, “we’ve managed to exceed expectations significantly already.” He didn’t anticipate the complex being revenue-neutral for several years, but it reached that in the second year, with costs not being nearly what were expected.
LOOKING AHEAD
Proulx told The Daily Sentinel that he believes CPW has spent about $1 million on the facility so far, as a match for $3 million in federal funds derived from an excise tax on sporting arms and ammunition. No state or federal income taxes have gone toward the facility.
Now Proulx is looking toward a new phase of construction involving the visitor center and banquet hall. The visitor center would greatly expand on the educational component of the facility, with Proulx envisioning that it could provide an opportunity for a daylong field trip for students.
As planned, it would have natural history exhibits, indoor shooting ranges, classrooms, a concession-operated eatery and concession-operated pro shop, a four-acre fishing pond, a wetlands riparian study area, a native-plant botanical garden and educational area, and a western-themed playground.
The banquet hall would be large — “very large,” Proulx said — with seating for 2,500 people. That number isn’t accidental. Proulx said the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation has said it would love to move its national convention to Cameo, and that large a hall would be needed to accommodate the event.
Such a hall also would allow organizers of expos to grow their events.
“All of the sudden Cameo has come up onto everybody’s radar as an opportunity to host major outdoors expos,” Proulx said.
He said the facility is unique in its ability to host not only vendors and exhibitors, but sporting events and world-class competitions. Cumulatively such expos would bring tremendous revenue for the facility, Proulx said. He said the kind of events the facility is attracting is also economically important to the area, as visitors fill hotels and restaurants, go to sporting goods stores, take winery tours, etc.
The facility has funding it is using to design the visitor center. In coming years, Proulx will be looking for funding sources for the center and banquet hall. But he told the CPW commission that with the opportunities coming in, the investment in those facilities “without question will cover itself and then some.”
‘REMARKABLE FACILITY’
Proulx said the facility has developed into a world-class one unmatched by ones in other states in terms of its offerings.
“Cameo is a great thing,” he said. “I’m proud to be a part of it, and it’s really capturing the hearts of the people in the region and honestly across the country. This is on people’s radar from coast to coast and they’re coming here because of it.”
“This is just a really remarkable facility,” CPW Commissioner Carrie Besnette Hauser, who is also president and CEO of Colorado Mountain College, told Proulx.
She said there’s a “sort of Phoenix rising story about this location, and the community coming together.”
“… It truly is sort of a confluence of so many things that made something happen for the Western Slope and really is such a center of excellence.”
Commissioner Charles Garcia said he hopes it’s something CPW can replicate elsewhere.
“I think going statewide with this sort of program is just a great, great opportunity,” he said.