Eli Harrison takes aim with his rifle while Sam Holcomb uses a spotting scope to watch the shot during the Ultimate Hunter event sponsored in July by the Western Colorado Precision Shooters organization.
Sam Holcomb takes aim with his rifle while Eli Harrison uses a spotting scope to watch the shot during the Ultimate Hunter event in July sponsored by the Western Colorado Precision Shooters organization at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex.
Cameo Shooting Range is holding a shooting competition today and this weekend using large-capacity magazines, according a complaint made by Colorado Ceasefire, a state organization against gun violence. The groups says the event conflicts with a state law that prohibits the sale, transfer and possession of large-capacity magazines.
Penny Stine
The Cameo Shooting Complex has seen just a handful of cancellations for 2022 following a June kerfuffle regarding how Colorado’s high-capacity magazine ban affects shooting competitions held at the facility.
The United States Practical Shooting Association announced in June it was pulling its nationals events out of the complex in response to its members having to sign a waiver saying they were complying with a Colorado state law banning ammunition magazines that can hold more than 15 rounds.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 14 of 250 events at the complex have been cancelled for 2022, although CPW did not say how many of those were related to the high-capacity magazine ban.
The Mesa County Board of Commissioners wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis objecting to CPW’s decision to require the affidavits, citing the USPSA event’s cancellation’s effect on the local economy and the constitutional right against self-incrimination provided by the Fifth Amendment.
“It is a dangerous slope the state encroaches when it inquires of a citizen’s compliance with the law without cause,” the letter states.
“Governor Polis, this policy is unconstitutional on its face and, as applied, causes economic harm. We implore you to reconsider and direct CPW to revoke this policy and at a minimum that you work with the United States Practical Shooting Association to arrive at an exemption that returns their competitions to this world class facility!” the letter states.
Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell and District Attorney Dan Rubinstein indicated at the time enforcing the magazine law at the complex was not a priority for them.
A Colorado Open Records Act request for documents surrounding the most recent USPSA event, held in June, found an email thread that suggests Gov. Polis’s office was involved in drafting the department’s statements on the situation.
That conversation included Public Information Supervisor Travis Duncan, Communications Director Chris Arend, Public Information Officer Rachael Gonzales, Assistant Director for law enforcement and public safety Heather Dugan, Northwest Regional Director Travis Black and Assistant Director (now state director for the Bureau of Land Management) Doug Vilsack regarding a request to cover the event by KREX.
Two email threads were denied for inspection. One included Gonzales, Arend, Vilsack, Black, Dugan, Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs and branding and communications manager Rebecca Ferrell.
The other included Ferrell, Gonzales and KREX anchor Robert Hagan.
“The correspondence is pre-decisional and reflects the opinions and recommendations of staff regarding the agency statement. The correspondence is candid such that its public disclosure is likely to stifle honest and frank communication within and amongst government agencies,” the statement explaining the denial reads.
JT Romatzke, the former Northwest Region Director who was reassigned within CPW after having been found to have acted “inappropriately” taking actions against the wold introduction effort and as of November 2021 was managing shooting range and real estate development, was not included in any email communication released by CPW regarding the situation at Cameo.
According to Romatzke’s job description at the time, he was “responsible for management of the shooting range development program and for promoting and enhancing shooting sports and shooting ranges for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.”
Romatzke was instrumental in 2018 opening of the 1,700 acre complex. CPW did not respond to an email Wednesday inquiring about Romatzke’s employment status.