The Cameo Shooting Complex has seen just a handful of cancellations for 2022 following a June kerfuffle regarding how Colorado’s high-capacity magazine ban affects shooting competitions held at the facility.

The United States Practical Shooting Association announced in June it was pulling its nationals events out of the complex in response to its members having to sign a waiver saying they were complying with a Colorado state law banning ammunition magazines that can hold more than 15 rounds.