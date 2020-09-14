Throughout the spring and much of the summer, the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex in De Beque Canyon was only seeing local traffic.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife-run shooting range was scheduled to have its biggest year yet for national and world- level events, beginning with the A Girl and a Gun conference in early May. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic halted the range’s plans, as those events were canceled by organizers.
Fortunately for Cameo, all of the canceled events are committed to taking place at the complex next year. Even more fortunately, it’s been able to host regional events since August.
“The first major event that we had was the Rocky Mountain Regional about a month ago,” said Cameo General Manager Walt Proulx. “It’s all outdoors, so it falls under roughly the same guidelines as gatherings at other state parks and outdoor recreational facilities. We had to meet a little more stringent guidelines vis-à-vis the county health department because of the fact that a number of the people were traveling from outside the area. Because they were all preregistered, all prepaid and it was a non-spectator event, they signed off on it. It went quite well.”
On top of finally being able to regularly host events, Cameo has also seen a massive boost in public attendance over the course of the summer.
“As far as just day-to-day public attendance, we continue to tick upward at a steady pace,” Proulx said. “The more people become accustomed to this facility and the more the word spreads, the greater our attendance is. We’re at roughly double our attendance over the same period last year. … We anticipated this. It was part of our long-term planning and expectation that the more people discovered it and the more they got used to shooting in a more pristine, safety controlled environment, the more we would see them here. That’s panned out.”
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the events the range is hosting aren’t limited to local shooters. As a Parks and Wildlife property, it’s under many of the same regulations as state and national parks in Colorado. Visitors are welcome as long as they’re diligent.
“The requirements are that, for any events that we host that are going to have a large number of people from outside of the area, it has to meet the criteria of one, it’s a prearranged, preregistered, prepaid type of event and we’re not allowing spectators, so it won’t be a comingling of folks that are traveling here for the event with locals, and two, that it’s an outdoor event and we observe the required distancing guidelines and the total group number,” Proulx said.
“The fact that we have an event here where folks are, by the very nature of the event, already spread out, they’re in small groups, say 10-12 people separated by the different shooting bays they’re competing at, it lends itself naturally to a safer environment when there’s a pandemic going on.”