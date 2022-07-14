Several dozen times over the last decade, wild bison living in the Book Cliffs in Utah have crossed a demarcation known only to man and went from being a big game species huntable only with a license in the Beehive State to living, and dying, in Western Colorado.
Here, no regulations govern or limit bison hunting and people could, and did, kill those bison for free.
It’s thanks to what the nonprofit group Grasslands Unlimited says is a regulatory loophole in the state under which Colorado Parks and Wildlife classifies bison only as livestock, rather than both as livestock and a big game species, meaning it is not under the agency’s jurisdiction.
“They cross this invisible boundary and suddenly they go from wild animals to livestock without ever realizing it, and we’re at that point powerless to protect them,” said Trevor Pellerite, the group’s president.
Grasslands Unlimited hopes to change that. But in March, the Parks and Wildlife Commission denied its request to take immediate steps to protect the animals from unregulated hunting, pointing to only anecdotal reports that it is occurring. Agency staff argued that the regulatory change hasn’t been shown to be warranted, questioning how many bison have dispersed into the state from Utah and whether there’s a significant problem the agency should spend some of its limited resources solving.
But the agency’s director, Dan Prenzlow, who later was placed on administrative leave over allegations about making a racist comment at a conference, committed in March to have agency staff meet with Pellerite and see if a problem exists.
“He did say that the agency is open to kind of an ongoing discussion about what the state can do to restore bison and what can and should be done to change the regulations,” said Pellerite. “But it was definitely not the kind of initiative on their end that we were hoping we would see.”
As a result, the group decided to take its own initiative by hiring a 2022 Colorado Mesa University graduate, Dayna Leonard, to set up camera traps this summer to get a better idea of the degree to which bison are showing up in Colorado from Utah, making them vulnerable to unlicensed hunting.
Pellerite said Parks and Wildlife indicated this was the only path forward for Grasslands Unlimited to further pursue the issue, as the agency isn’t in the position to take on that kind of research.
“We didn’t want to let the project peter out and sort of die off and so we took it upon ourselves to do it,” he said.
Leonard, who was born and raised on the Western Slope and graduated with a biology degree, said in an email, “This research is along the lines with my career interests and I am hoping to find out there are bison crossing into Colorado and that this project will provide the state with enough information to create a game management plan to either preserve this herd that crosses into Colorado from Utah ... or add another game species to the list allowing more opportunity for hunters. It is also an opportunity for me to get more field experience.”
Meanwhile, a northwest Colorado Parks and Wildlife official confirmed in a recent interview that there is truth behind the anecdotal reports of Utah bison being hunted when they cross into Colorado.
“We’re familiar with several of them that have been taken over the last, I’m going to say eight to 10 years,” said Bill de Vergie, the area wildlife manager for the agency for Area 6, which takes in the Meeker/Rangely/Craig area in far-northwest Colorado.
He said local wildlife officials know of a dozen or more such instances over that time period, and while it’s hard to know how many in total were harvested, based on the percentage they know about, it’s probably reasonable to estimate that 20 to 30 were taken altogether.
“These bison have been drifting into Colorado for a long time; not many, just little small groups at a time,” he said.
He said in the Rangely area, several people pay attention to the bison, and when they get opportunities to hunt bison they take advantage of what he noted is not an illegal activity.
“Obviously they’re using (the bison) for food. They’re consuming, not wasting them,” he said.
He said Parks and Wildlife staff hear of cases of hunted bison via word of mouth in the small local communities, or see a harvested bison come through town in a vehicle or hear of one showing up at a game processing plant.
He said some local Parks and Wildlife staff also have seen the animals in the wild.
Jay Purkey, who owns a game processing facility in Meeker, doesn’t think many bison cross the state line.
“I truly don’t think there would be enough of them to declare a (hunting) season on them,” he said.
Purkey said, “We haven’t (processed) a buffalo here in over 10 years. If they’re killing them they’re not bringing them here.”
He remembers processing one buffalo hunted in western Colorado’s Piceance Basin more than a decade ago that had an ear tag and was thought to have probably come out of Utah. His facility also handled another bison that was shot by a rancher after getting loose from a local buffalo ranch.
Pellerite and de Vergie have spoken about the issue, and Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan said the agency is awaiting better information and data from Pellerite before further action would be taken.
Pellerite said the area where the bison might be found is enormous, and there’s no guarantee of getting photos of them if only a small handful of animals are involved, “but we’re going to do what we can.”
He said the effort is focusing on three valleys where Parks and Wildlife officials think the majority of migration of Book Cliffs bison between Utah and Colorado happens. Colorado State University provided some spare cameras for the effort, Pellerite said.
Leonard said she has 11 cameras deployed so far, and the work involves waiting about three weeks after deployment and then changing out batteries and checking memory cards. She likewise cited the large size of the area involved as being a challenge, and said rain draining into creeks has created obstacles interfering with access to camera traps.
“It will be a lengthy project allowing me time to adjust locations if need be,” she said.
Leonard said she has gotten photos from two cameras, and hasn’t located any bison so far. But she thinks that may change as she gets more cameras deployed and the seasons change. “One thing about studies is waiting to see what happens,” she said.
De Vergie said that for a while it seemed like a group of bison would cross into Colorado in mid-summer, consisting of perhaps a few cows and calves, and maybe a group of bulls would come in the fall. But he said that recently he hasn’t heard of as many being spotted.
He thinks that may be drought-related, reflecting suffering forage and range conditions in the region.
“If they do come across, they may not stay because they may not find what they need, I don’t know,” he said.
So far, Parks and Wildlife staff have been concerned in part about taking on the task of developing a bison management plan if the agency designates the animal as a big game species, at a time when it’s dealing with things such as restoration of wolves, introducing a new state park pass program and exploring wolverine reintroduction.
The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association also has opposed the Grasslands Unlimited’s efforts to manage bison as a game species, worrying in part that it could pose risks to cattle due to hybridization and disease transmission. At the March meeting, Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Duke Phillips, a rancher who raises bison, said bison associations also pushed for denial, but one association supported further exploring the issue through a stakeholder process.
Pellerite has said his group isn’t currently looking for introduction of bison, but instead is seeking limited action to address the issue of the animals coming in from Utah, which wouldn’t require much immediate active management by Parks and Wildlife.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Jay Tutchton thinks having free-ranging bison in the state as a huntable big-game species “would be wonderful for Colorado,” and people would pay a lot of money to be able to hunt them. He agrees with Pellerite that unlicensed hunting of bison is a problem that should be addressed.
“It engenders disrespect for the hunting community and for hunting to have it done in a lawless manner,” he said. “There is no regulation. One bison could walk over from Utah and get shot or 50 could walk over and get shot. There’s nothing that determines that except chance. ... It’s a very careless way to manage wildlife in my mind,” Tutchton said.