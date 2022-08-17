The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is beginning the rule-making process to set campaign finance limits on school board candidates.
Under a measure approved by the Colorado Legislature during this year’s session, the same campaign finance limits that lawmakers approved in 2019 for county elected officials also will apply to all school board candidates.
That measure, HB1060, limits school district director candidates from receiving donations from individuals to $2,500 during a single election cycle, and $25,000 from a small donor committee.
Those same restrictions already apply to such elected positions as commissioners, clerks, treasurers and other county-level offices.
State lawmakers said they wanted the new law in light of increasingly higher campaign donations going to nonpartisan school board elections, including donations from partisan groups.
During last year’s Mesa District 51 Board of Education board races, which saw unprecedented campaign contributions, only four candidates received single donations that would not have been allowed if the law had already been in place, none of which came from the Mesa Valley Education Association nor any other small donor committee.
Now-board president Andrea Haitz and board member Angela Lema both received individual $10,000 donations from the same person, Linda Kemp of Palisade, according to their campaign finance reports filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Will Jones accepted a $5,400 individual donation, while school board candidate Nick Allan took a $3,091 contribution from a single donor.
Under the new law, political parties would not be barred from donating in nonpartisan school board elections, but they would be capped at $2,500 to a single candidate. Jones, Haitz and Lema each received $3,000 donations from the Mesa County Republican Party.
Political committees can give individual county candidates up to $1,250 for a primary race and another $1,250 in a general election. Because school board candidates are not subject to primary elections, they can receive up to $2,500 from such committees.
As with all elected positions, some limits can be doubled for candidates who accept voluntary spending limits if their opponents don’t, but only if they raise more than 10% of that limit.
Unlike a small donor committee, which is limited to taking donations of no more than $50 from individuals a year, a political committee is defined under state law as one that was formed by an individual or group of individuals for the sole purpose of supporting or opposing the nomination or election of one or more candidates. They have no limit on how much they can accept in individual donations.