It was music to their ears. For 30 years, Mesa County Valley School District 51 orchestra director Amber Campbell inspired the students she taught and enriched their lives.
“I had such a love for all my students,” Campbell said. ‘’That’s the reason I stayed teaching here. I wanted to give them the skills they needed to have a good life.”
As a result, more than 15 of her former students are now music instructors themselves and she hears from past students on all the time.
Growing up in Oklahoma, Campbell loved music from a young age. According to Campbell, her mom said she was singing perfectly on tune at six months old.
At 15, Campbell’s family moved to Littleton and she attended Heritage High School. It was there that the late Russell Hilock, who served as her orchestra/choir teacher, told Campbell she needed to be a high school music teacher.
Campbell said she knew she wanted to teach, but was unsure what her field of expertise should be. Although she claims she could have made it as a bigtime softball player, Campbell said it was a wise decision to decide to pursue a career in music and has no regrets.
Campbell received a degree in music education at Colorado University in Boulder. According to her colleague Stan Scott, she was the first freshman awarded the honor strings quartet scholarship at the institution.
After receiving her degree in music education, Campbell relocated to Grand Junction for her first teaching position and stayed with School District 51 until her retirement in June. During her time at D51, she had the opportunity to teach the children of her former students.
She taught at both Bookcliff Middle School and Central High School during her tenure. Campbell earned her master’s degree in technology in education in 2003 from Lesley University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, while teaching orchestra for the Mesa County Valley School District.
During her three decades of instructing students, she, along with her students, won numerous awards for performances at National Music Conferences. In 2007, Campbell was awarded the young outstanding Coloradan Award from the Colorado Jaycees.
In 2019, she received the outstanding string teacher award for Colorado. Other honors included receiving the Colorado Music Educators Association Award (2018); voted Bookcliff Middle School Outstanding Teacher by student body (2015); named Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers (2004); and was the recipient of the Sylvan Excellence in Education Award (2003).
Campbell said her greatest achievement was leading her chamber orchestra at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs for the Colorado Music Conference in 2020.
“I attended the performance and can tell you it was pretty much flawless,” Scott said. “The musicality that she got out of those students and the way she molded them to play so well is just amazing. Especially when very few of them take private lessons, she had them sounding like a professional orchestra.”
Campbell adds that another of her accomplishments was creating the school-to-career internship, giving outstanding students the opportunity to realize their dreams.
She has been a guest conductor and adjunct instructor for many school districts in Colorado, Texas and Utah. She was the viola instructor and co-founder of the CASTA Middle School String Camp from 1994 to 2013.
Campbell also served on the faculty at Mesa State College from 1997 to 2003. She was a Western Slope representative for the Colorado American String Teachers Association from 1997 to 2003 and was on the Colorado All-State Orchestra Advisory Board from 2002 to 2006. She holds memberships with the American String Teachers Association, Colorado Music Educators Association, and National Association for Music Education. She was also a member of the Grand Junction Symphony and Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra.
Campbell has had her share of adversity over the years. About 10 years ago, Campbell began suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and had to relearn how to teach since she could no longer lead by example through playing instruments.
Campbell said it became increasingly difficult to perform her duties the past few years because of her health.
Those health issues prompted Campbell to retire from teaching at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Campbell said she needs to focus on improving her health through nontraditional methods. Campbell said she is not resorting to medications, which often lower the life span of individuals with RA adding “that music is my way to meditate.”
Scott said Campbell had been asked to teach at many other school districts in the state and beyond, but chose to stay because of her love for students.
“Her warm smile and her aura make it easy to be around her, and even with the last several years that she has had health issues and pain she still maintains her happy optimistic persona,” Scott said.
Campbell plans to remain active during her retirement teaching private lessons with students, and is also planning to write an album with her brother Brandon about the challenges of overcoming a disability.
“Music will still be a part of my life but it will look different and be on a broader scale,” Campbell said. “My whole life has been about service and how I can help others.”
Now that her health problems have made it difficult to play instruments, Campbell she still has her voice for singing.
Campbell is married to Edward LaBonte and is mom to Brea Langston, Brett LaBonte and Brittany Seat and grandmother to Everly.