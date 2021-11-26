Any visitor to local public lands has experienced first-hand the growth in use by recreationists during the ongoing pandemic.
But beyond recreationists, those lands also are seeing more use by people going there out of necessity.
Eric Coulter, local Bureau of Land Management spokesman, said a growing number of people are living on public lands not by choice, but because they have nowhere else to go.
“It’s always been a problem with that kind of squatter kind of living on public lands, but we have seen an increase in that,” he said.
“I think there definitely has been an uptick in homelessness around Mesa County,” said Trent Turza, a Mesa County Sheriff’s deputy.
He’s part of a Sheriff’s Office team of rural deputies that focuses on everything from responding to calls from rural residents to helping with search and rescue work, wildfire suppression and homeless issues in areas including federal lands.
Turza, who along with his fellow team members works cooperatively with agencies like the BLM and U.S. Forest Service when it comes to federal land issues, said the recent overall growth trend in homelessness seems to have come in ebbs and flows.
He said it seemed to be at its highest with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, falling for six months and then going back up. He’s not sure if that reflects changing seasons or what’s going on with the economy.
Turza said he doesn’t think there’s one particular factor driving the growth in local homelessness. COVID-19, the economy not being in the best shape and high housing prices all may be factors, he said.
He thinks Mesa County’s location also lends itself to attracting more homeless people. Those coming from metro areas on the Front Range can access services and stores in places like Grand Junction and Fruita, but such services are harder to find once they reach rural eastern Utah, and it’s a long way to the next major city, Salt Lake City.
“If someone wanted to continue west, it’s difficult to accomplish without transportation,” he added.
He said it’s not uncommon for people without a vehicle to get help from a friend or someone else to get a trailer moved to where they want to camp, and they then do most of their traveling locally on bike or on foot.
“A large number simply live in tents. That’s pretty common for us to see as well,” he said.
He sees that year-round and said it’s interesting to see how people set up their camps to protect themselves from the elements.
“Some of the camps get pretty sophisticated, where they’ll dig into the ground and kind of set up shelters and make things as comfortable for them as they can,” Turza said.
RECREATING VS. RESIDING
Some of the camping on BLM lands consists of people choosing to live the van life, and perhaps taking advantage of the ability to telework from anywhere. The pandemic resulted in many Americans working remotely, and some chose to do so while spending time on public lands, sometimes in high-priced camping vehicles.
But Coulter said while a lot of those people stay a short period of time and then move on in their travels, that differs from people with no job, nowhere else to go and no plans to leave.
Turza said he sees quite a few people living the van life, usually at more established BLM campgrounds or campsites such as in the 18 Road area or Rabbit Valley.
A key consideration for anyone camping on BLM land is the 14-day limit for staying in any one spot.
Said Coulter, “Our law enforcement is pretty diligent about trying to get people to move along” after they have reached that limit.
Don Love, a local BLM law enforcement ranger, said in a prepared statement that camping on public lands is intended for recreational purposes only.
“Using public lands for residential purpose or establishing occupancy for non-recreational purposes is unlawful according to BLM Colorado Supplementary Rules,” he said.
He said that in investigations in the field, law enforcement rangers work to determine if people are camping or residing on public lands, but not why they might be homeless or transient.
He added, “The BLM also works closely with partners, such as Mesa County, to provide contact information for local resources to homeless individuals.”
Turza said one of his partners made packets that rural deputies distribute to people with information on federal laws and rules regarding camping and use of public land, such as the 14-day limit on BLM lands.
“We always tell people to speak to the BLM office if they have further questions,” he said.
Coulter said people living on public land has always been something of an issue for the BLM. It was an issue he saw in California while working for the BLM there.
“I think it is something we see throughout the BLM throughout the country,” he said.
‘
AN ABUNDANCE OF TRASH’
Locally, problems for the BLM have sometimes surfaced in areas in the desert north of Grand Junction and Fruita, for example up 27¼ Road and 16 Road.
For both county and federal authorities, a major impact from homelessness on public lands is garbage that’s left behind by campers.
“What we see the most is usually an abundance of trash and waste that builds up over time,” Coulter said.
Turza said it’s not uncommon to find vandalized vehicles or trailers left behind that are full of garbage and other debris. Deputies sometimes find human waste as well.
As far as what danger the homeless people who Turza encounters may pose to the public, he said there have been a few instances that have involved arguments with the potential to escalate.
“More often than not they’re harmless. They’re no threat to the public at all,” Turza said of the homeless people he encounters. “The littering issue is probably the biggest one.”
In 2019, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Union Pacific Railroad in a cleanup of an area known for illegal camping on a stretch between 32½ Road and 33 Road next to the railroad tracks south of F Road. The Sheriff’s Office considered campers there to be a source of crime and safety concerns, ranging from trespassing to more aggressive behavior, at the nearby Peach Tree Shopping Center.
Also a worry was people setting fires that could get out of control in the thick brush and trees in the area, endangering homes in that area and homeless people as well.
Turza said there are significant homeless camps along area riverbanks, often tucked in trees away from main roads or public areas, and not easily visible.
“I think people want to have their site out of sight, out of mind,” he said.
Turza has contacted people in such camps particularly in dry years to encourage them to be fire-safe, to avoid a blaze that could harm someone or burn what belongings the campers own.
Where homeless people are camped on private property, the deputies try to contact the landowner. Turza said that, oftentimes, such situations turn into civil-court matters. He said private property may not be easy to mark, and he tries to give homeless people who are trespassing the chance to move somewhere else.
PROVIDING HELP IS GOAL
Turza tries to take an empathetic approach to the homeless people he encounters. If there’s a criminal issue, deputies address it as needed, he said.
But for a lot of people, the deputies’ approach is to try to get homeless people “into a position where they can live a healthier, happier life,” he said.
He said he lets people know about resources available to homeless people locally to help them, such as those provided by Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, and tries to get them to take advantage of such help.
If people are dealing with legal issues such as a need to make a court date or comply with probation or parole requirements, Turza tries to educate them about the need to stay on top of those obligations.
A lot of homeless people also are dealing with mental health issues, and here, too, Mesa deputies work to inform people of mental health services available to them in the valley, from entities like Mind Springs Health.
“If we have legal authority to get them that help, we will,” Turza said.
He said that authority exists in cases where there is concern that someone’s mental health issue might create a high risk for them or others.
But as someone trained in crisis intervention, he said his preference is to get people calmed down and seeking help on their own instead of it being forced on them, as that usually leads to better results for them.
Turza said the rural deputy unit has been around for decades, and while it does a lot of things and it isn’t specifically assigned to deal with the homeless issue, it’s “a major factor we deal with.”
In such cases, “the main thing we do is get people resources they need to better their position,” he said.