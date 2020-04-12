The recent, brief prospect that the Bureau of Land Management might try to sell oil and gas lease acreage that included part of Moab’s iconic Slickrock bike trail highlighted a concern that some advocates of outdoor-recreation economic development already had been raising.
How much sense does it make for the BLM to offer leases in areas with low potential for oil and gas development, they wonder, when they contend offering such leases can interfere with development of recreation-oriented economies?
“What we’re seeing is growing demand for recreation benefits” from public lands, said Ashley Korenblat, owner of Western Spirit Cycling Adventures in Moab. “The BLM has the power to help deliver those recreation assets to the communities that want them.”
Instead, she said, the agency remains focused on, and even obsessed with, oil and gas leasing, even when it involves leasing areas with little drilling potential. She said this wastes stretched BLM resources, some of which otherwise would be better spent on boosting limited staff that deals with recreation-oriented uses of land. And the mere possibility of drilling on leased lands also can deter investment in recreation-oriented businesses, Korenblat said.
This is a concern Korenblat started putting down in writing even before the Slickrock proposal late last year. She’s also managing director of the nonprofit Public Lands Solutions, which focuses on recreation planning on public lands. In late January, her group issued a report, available at https://publiclandsolutions.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PLS-LPL-Report91.pdf, highlighting concerns about leasing and recreation impacts in communities developing recreation-based economies, including Fruita; Moab and Price, Utah; and Caliente and Boulder City, Nevada. The report is partly a plug for a bill introduced in January by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., to generally prohibit leasing on lands with low or no development potential.
The group had already produced the report last year before having to edit it to reflect the Trump administration’s announcement in December about the proposal to lease acreage beneath part of the Slickrock Trail, in the Sand Flats Recreation Area and a little more than a mile from Arches National Park. In February, the BLM dropped that proposal following concerns raised by officials in Utah, including Gov. Gary Herbert.
While happy about the ultimate outcome, Korenblat said it required an inefficient and exhausting process that could be avoided.
FRUITA-AREA LEASING CONCERNS
Jen Zeuner, co-owner of the Hot Tomato Restaurant in Fruita, shares Korenblat’s concerns and is quoted in her group’s report, saying, “We love living in Fruita and are so proud of how the town has evolved. We have worked hard to optimize our public lands and leasing lands for oil and gas that have little chance of ever being developed just doesn’t make good business sense.”
A map in the Public Land Solutions report shows federally leased acreage north and particularly northwest of Fruita. This includes thousands of acres, lying on both sides of Colorado Highway 139 along and south of the Mesa/Garfield county line north of Loma, that the BLM offered in a 2017 lease sale. It offered more than 27,000 acres in that sale, mostly in Mesa County, and sold more than 22,000 acres.
Numerous oil wells dot Mesa County acreage north of Grand Junction, Fruita and Loma/Mack, though area drilling in recent decades has focused on places such as Garfield County and parts of Mesa County outside De Beque and Collbran.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas industry trade group, takes issue with the premise being advanced by Korenblat and Zeuner.
“This talking point that oil and natural gas is incompatible with outdoor recreation is just a false narrative,” she said.
She said a lease sale in December included a few parcels sold in the BLM’s Moab Field Office. All contained stipulations to protect recreation and other uses, Sgamma said.
Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski, a BLM spokeswoman in Colorado, said the agency supports multiple uses, from recreation to livestock grazing to oil and gas development.
“I think there are examples out there even within Colorado where recreation and other land uses have worked together to ensure access and availability to all interested parties,” she said.
“That is part of the multiple-use mission, is to make sure that everyone is able to use public lands.”
Sgamma said the idea that leased “lands are locked up or they’re hampering the outdoor recreation economy is absolute nonsense.”
She said someone walking or biking wouldn’t even know when they crossed from non-leased acreage to leased acreage unless oil and gas development already is occurring.
“Bottom line, if there’s no potential (for development on leased acreage), nothing happens, everybody’s fine,” said Chip Oakes, a geological consultant for Retamco Operating.
Retamco acquired some of the lease acreage offered north of Loma in 2017. Oakes said it has no active plans for doing anything with those leases for now.
He said he doesn’t know who is characterizing the leases in that area as low potential, but sometimes such areas end up proving to have more potential than was thought.
In such cases, “you get oil and gas development and that’s good for the local economies as well,” he said.
That development is done working with the state and BLM and in accordance with their rules in an effort to balance uses, Oakes said.
FEARS OF ‘INDUSTRIAL ZONE’
For Korenblat, the threat of oil and gas development, however small, can discourage recreation investment because the impacts if drilling goes forward can be considerable.
“Who wants to build a bajillion-dollar hotel right next to a place that might become an industrial zone?” she asked, noting that a resort is proposed near the area that briefly had been considered for leasing outside Moab.
She pointed to road construction, truck traffic, and air and water impacts as among the detrimental effects should drilling occur.
Zeuner, in an interview, said she has come across some of the impacts of oil and gas development activities first-hand.
“I’ve been 20 miles out of Moab and all of the sudden you hear the noise and start seeing things. You didn’t even know it’s out there but it’s there and it’s large (in scale).”
She said people need gas and oil, but the industry needs more regulation.
“Outdoor recreation, we’re not polluting the land in the way that gas and oil potentially do,” she said.
Korenblat said many communities have invested in recreation assets, attracting visitors, businesses and new residents wanting to live in those places because of the quality of life.
“When communities have decided that an area has a higher and better use than oil and gas, that’s the part that the Trump administration is ignoring,” she said.
William Perry Pendley, the BLM’s acting director, briefly addressed the issues Korenblat is raising during a recent wide-ranging interview with the Sentinel. He said a particular area can have a highest, best use, from oil and gas to recreation. As an example, he said he can’t imagine drilling occurring beneath the Imperial Sand Dunes, which the BLM manages in California.
“It’s a case by case basis,” he said of leasing. “And it’s a decision we make in consultation with the American people through our (National Environmental Policy Act) process.”
DEFINE ‘POTENTIAL’
Korenblat said if a BLM’s local resource management plan doesn’t specifically make a particular place off limits to oil and gas development, it’s still available for anyone wanting to nominate it for leasing, even if its development potential is limited.
The Cortez Masto bill would help address this. But Oakes said companies don’t always know the ultimate potential of their lease acreage until they start working on it.
“There’ve been a lot of things a lot of people thought was low or no potential that ultimately was quite good potential, so trying to say that ahead of time is pretty hard,” he said.
He added, “Potential is often defined by new technologies. … What doesn’t look like it has potential today could have potential tomorrow.”
The Cortez Masto bill would generally bar leasing of areas the BLM has determined to have low or no oil and gas potential. It includes exceptions, though, including for leases of 640 acres or less within a mile of a well producing in paying quantities. A variance process also would let companies seek leases in area deemed to have low or no potential if they can show things such as that the area has low recreation, wildlife or other multiple-resource values, or that impacts to those resources can be addressed.
Oakes said he’s all for multiple use, and for development of both the recreation and oil and gas industries, where it makes sense. He enjoys hiking and other outdoor recreation, and is hoping to move to Mesa County, and said he’s not aware of local leasing deterring recreation activity in places like the Fruita area.
“To me it sure seems pretty active, which is great. I love it, that’s what I like to do,” he said.