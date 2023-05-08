The operators of the canal systems around Grand Junction have come out against the city’s proposed bicycle and pedestrian safety plan because of a map that shows potential trails along the canals.
City Council voted to approve the plan on first reading last week. A public hearing is scheduled for May 17.
The canal network is one of the most sought-after resources that could be used for bike and pedestrian trails in the city because it would offer an easy way for those users to stay away from cars, but so far the companies that operate the canals have not been interested in putting trails along the canals.
“Broadly, the community’s input into the plan asked that those continue to be on the city’s radar,” Community Development Director Tamra Allen said last week.
The plan includes an active transportation corridor map, which depicts where the city might like to put active transportation corridors in order to guide planning and development. The map does not show canal trails as currently being open, but rather shows where the city might like to put trails in the future.
Grand Valley Irrigation Company President Sean Norris, speaking on behalf of the four companies that operate canals in Grand Junction at a planning commission meeting April 25, expressed the companies “complete disapproval” for the use of trails next to canals.
Norris also said in his opinion the approval of the plan as-is with the map would signal to the public that use of the canal banks as trails is allowed by the plan.
“We do recognize the need for multi-modal transport. We do recognize the need for recreation and safe hiking, biking, walking pathways,” Norris said. “We also recognize that on our canal system none of the above are appropriate uses, and we have several instances where people have drowned on our canals.”
“The next death is on you if that’s the way we’re going to take this plan,” Norris said.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the plan. City staff brought up the comments during a workshop regarding the plan early last week.
“There’s a pretty clear understanding the canal trails are not open,” Council Member Abe Herman said.
Herman said the city could extend governmental immunity protection to the canal companies to relieve any liability concerns.
“While there may be some incidents where people have risked their lives or lost their lives by recreating or traveling along canal corridors, there’s also a really meaningful impact of the roadways that people also travel on today,” said Grand Junction Mobility Planner Henry Brown.
“And so part of the consideration that we might have to make as we hopefully make progress towards completing our active transportation corridor map, including those ones along the canalways, is ‘what’s going to be the relative safety of providing a facility if it’s possible at all in the first place along Patterson Road versus an adjacent corridor?’”
Brown said the canal companies have not expressed any interest in having transportation corridors in their rights of way or easements, or any implication that could be the case in the future.
“I think it’s going to be a challenge, but one we’re looking forward to try to figure out how there can be mutual benefit.” Brown said.
Herman said Grand Valley Irrigation has been unwilling to work with the city on canal trails, even when the canal in question has been piped.
The city does have a $100,000 on the budget in 2023 for design work for a trail along covered stretch of Ranchman’s Ditch between 24½ Road and 25½ Road, which is intended to be a pilot project for trails on canals. The city has tentatively projected $1.4 million to fund construction in 2024.
“We’ll see how that progresses given the current situation,” City Manager Greg Caton said.