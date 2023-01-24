Eight candidates have announced runs for the four seats up for Grand Junction City Council in the April 4 municipal election. Monday was the deadline to submit nomination petitions to the city clerk.
Three candidates have announced runs for the vacant seat in District A, most recently occupied by State Rep. Rick Taggart.
District A encompasses areas in the Redlands and around U.S. 6 and 50. Its representative will finish Taggart's term, ending in 2025.
Cody Kennedy, a former Grand Junction police officer-turned real estate investor, has announced a run for District A.
Kennedy said his priorities are balancing the city's finances with the needs of citizens, affordable housing through infill development, the police department and addressing homelessness.
Jamie Porta, a union electrician and local organizer, is also running for District A.
Also running in District A is Sandra Weckerly, a real estate investor and owner of Mama Ree's Pizza + Brewhouse on North Avenue.
Weckerly said her priorities are economic development, increasing housing, maintaining community character and public safety.
In District B, which encompasses much of north-central Grand Junction, one candidate has announced a run.
The current District B representative, Phil Pe'a, did not file for re-election.
Greg Haitz, owner and operator of Rimrock Wellness Center, said his focus as a city council member would be improving public safety, protecting personal property rights and fighting for those in the community who "need a hand up."
Haitz previously ran for City Council in 2021, in District D.
Running against Haitz is Jason Nguyen, a member of the Urban Trails Committee who works for the Department of Energy.
Mayor Anna Stout has announced a run for re-election in District C, which encompasses central Grand Junction. Stout, who has been on council since 2019, is also the CEO of the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
Two candidates have announced they are running for the at-large seat currently held by Chuck McDaniel, who is not running for re-election.
Scott Beilfuss, a retired sales representative and local organizer, said he is running for the seat.
Former Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce CEO Diana Schwenke has also announced a run for the at-large seat.
Schwenke said she wants to create a strong business climate, increase availability and affordability of housing and become more transparent and efficient in managing tax dollars.
Every registered voter in Grand Junction can vote in every council race. The districts refer to where the candidates must live.
Thursday is the last day to amend nomination petitions. Monday is the last day to submit an affidavit of intent to be a write-in candidate.