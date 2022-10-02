Senate Debate

Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel

David Stahlke, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 7, debates Janice Rich in September. The Redlands Rotary Club sponsored the event.

 Barton Glasser

The three candidates running to replace embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters agree on many things, most of all in restoring voters’ trust not only in that office, but in elections in general.

That, at least, according to their statements to a survey by Restore the Balance, a local group of Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters that seeks to support candidates who would fight against extremism in politics, and educate voters about them.