The current plan to redraw Colorado House and Senate seats is causing some candidates to rethink their election plans in 2022.
While few have, as of yet, officially decided what they will do, one local candidate for House District 55 is moving to House District 54, at least unofficially.
That candidate, Republican Nina Anderson, said she was forced to make that decision because the latest map, which still requires final approval from the Colorado Supreme Court, took her home out of HD55, which encompasses most of Grand Junction where she lives, and put it into HD54, which includes the rest of Mesa County and part of Delta County.
Anderson hasn’t officially made that change with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office just in case the map changes again, which could happen if the high court sends it back to the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission for revisions.
“The maps presented to the court last Friday separate 54 and 55 at 30 Road,” said Anderson, whose home is less than half a block east of that road. “When I spoke to the Colorado elections office, they specifically asked me to hold any change until they receive the (final) map, although it’s highly unlikely there will be any changes.”
Under Colorado law, legislators are required to live in the districts they represent.
At first, Anderson had expected to run for an open seat. That’s because Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who currently represents HD55, is running to replace term-limited Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, in Colorado Senate District 7, which would be largely unchanged from the current district map.
As a result, she would create a primary challenge against Rep. Matt Soper, a Delta Republican whose home remains in HD54, the district that he represents now.
“I had planned on spending my 2022 campaign for Republicans running against Jared Polis, Joe Biden and the Democrats who control the Legislature, but these seats belong to the people, not elected officials,” Soper said.
“I respect any person who feels the calling to step out and run. I’m proud of the record I’ve built representing rural Colorado, and fighting for the conservative values I first ran on,” he added. “I’m eager to make my case of proven leadership to voters.”
Anderson isn’t the only person who’s having to look at a change in plans.
The final map redrawing the Colorado Senate’s 35 districts also impact two sitting Republican lawmakers, Sens. Bob Rankin of Carbondale and Don Coram of Montrose.
As the map stands right now, both would be in the same Senate district, one that neither currently represents. That district, SD5, currently is represented by Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, who is term limited and barred from running again.
As a result, their current districts, SD6 and SD8, would become open seats.
Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, had already announced his bid to replace Donovan in SD5, but under the new map, he no longer lives in that district, but in Rankin’s SD8.
He, too, has yet to announce any changes in his bid.
The Supreme Court has until the middle of next month to either accept the current maps as is, or refer them back for alterations. If that happens, the redistricting commission would have until the end of the year to make those changes.