The first round of campaign finance reports for the April 4 municipal election was due Tuesday, and already seven City Council candidate have raised around $123,000.
District A candidate Sandra Weckerly was the leading fundraiser in the first round of financial reports, with $30,160 raised. That total includes $17,000 donated from herself to her campaign.
Weckerly also reported a $625 contribution from City Council Member Chuck McDaniel and $312.50 from Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis.
Other Weckerly donations include $500 from Lois Dunn, $500 from Jamee Simons, $500 from Karen Madsen, $500 from Jeff Taets, $400 from Deanna Taggart, $500 from Mark Austin, $626 from Linda Kemp, $500 from Clifton Anson and $625 from Merritt Sixbey.
Weckerly has reported spending $25,459.82, including $14,234.95 on billboards, $2,741.22 on yard signs, $1,730.70 on door hangers and $3,828 on radio advertising.
The second-highest fundraiser in the first round of reports is Cody Kennedy, also running in District A.
Kennedy has raised $29,658.94, according to the report, including a $12,000 loan from himself to the campaign.
Notable donations to Kennedy’s campaign include $100 from Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell, $95.70 from Council Member Randall Reitz, $599.70 from City Council Member Abe Herman and $95.70 from Mesa County Clerk Bobbie Gross.
Kennedy has also received $625 from Ross Armor, $625 from Linda Armor, $599.70 from Paul Roach and $599.70 from Randy Peebles.
A number of donations to Kennedy’s campaign have come from outside the immediate area, including $600 from Mark Fajt of Owasso, Oklahoma; $625 from Carol Yoakum of Longmont, $600 from Steven Calabrese of Fort Collins; $600 from Nancy Calabrese of Fort Collins; $600 Terry Schutte of Lincoln, Nebraska ; $600 from Janell Schutte of Lincoln, Nebraska; $600 from Cynthia Noble of Longmont; $600 from Paul Noble of Longmont; $575.70 from Ty Martin of Longmont; $600 from Tyler Martin of Longmont; $600 from Mitch Rose of Longmont; $599.70 from Jim Yoakum of Longmont; and $625 from Harvey Yoakum of Longmont.
Kennedy has reported spending $28,586.74, including $5,311.44 on mailers, $2,000 on television ads, $6,000 on radio and streaming ads, $1,227.08 on Facebook ads, $8,333 on billboards and $227.08 on yard signs.
The other candidate in District A, Jamie Porta, has reported raising $1,500, self-financed, and spending $256.67.
DISTRICT B
In the District B race, Greg Haitz raised $18,245.31, including $590.91 from himself.
Haitz garnered donations from a number of local politicians, including $100 from Rowell, $50 from Mesa County Commissioner Janet Rowland, $100 from Mesa County Commissioner Janice Rich, $500 from Daniel, $100 each from City Council members Dennis Simpson (who defeated Haitz in 2021) and Phil Pe’a (the District B incumbent who is not running for reelection), $100 from Fruita City Council Member Aaron Hancey and $50 from Fruita City Council Member Matthew Breman.
Haitz also received $625 from Patricia Weber, $500 from Lois Dunn, $500 from Cliff Anson, $600 from Pat Tucker, $625 from Debra Davis, $500 from mark Austin and $625 from Linda Kemp.
Expenditures from Haitz total $14,596.86, and include $1,105.51 for fliers, and $10,671 to Cutter Consulting, an Alexandria, Virginia based firm that also consulted on his wife Andrea’s school board campaign, for various services.
Jason Nguyen, also in District B, reported contributions of $11,819.43, including $595.63 from Herman and $100 from Reitz.
Contributions to Nguyen’s campaign also include $625 from Sharon Weidner, $500 from Cole Hanson, $625 from Anthony Bates, $500 from Andrea Nederveld, $620.45 from Chelsea Komlo, $620.45 from Josh Niernberg, $496.34 from Gudrun Rice, $620.45 from Seth Wainer and $620.45 from Danielle Smith.
Nguyen reported expenditures of $10,563.64, including $1,559.92 for yard signs, $2,291.50 for billboards and $5,724.60 for advertising with Townsquare Media.
Financial numbers for District B candidate Michael Deuel were not available.
AT-LARGE
In the at-large race, Scott Beilfuss reported $10,620 in contributions, including $625 from Rickie Howie, $500 from Karen Hayashi, $625 from Gudrun Rice, $625 from Charles Kerr, $500 from Ginger Mitchell, $100 from Anne Landman and $600 from David Pilkenton.
Beilfuss reported spending $1,250 on yard signs, $3,020 on advertising with KKCO and $1,250 on social media.
The other at-large candidate, Diane Schwenke, reported contributions of $20,168.25, including a $557.02 loan from herself, which has been repaid, and a $1,000 donation from herself.
Schwenke’s donations include $100 from Pe’a, as well as $500 from Doug and Jamee Simons, $500 from Phyllis Norris, $625 from Lois Dunn, $500 from Betty Bechtel, $620 from Laura Bradford, $625 from Patricia Weber, $625 from Ron Abeloe, $625 from Quintin Shear, $500 fron Darin Carei, $625 from Sixbey investments, $625 from John Davis, $500 from Garrett Davis, $500 from Lisa Mullen, $500 from Mark Austin and $500 from Greg Hoskin.
Expenditures for Schwenke: $2,976.48 for radio advertising, $1,667.22 for marketing/social media, $2897 for marketing/website graphic design and $1,676.63 for campaign signs.
Anna Stout, running unopposed in District C, reported contributions of $872, including a $722 loan, and expenditures of $8.52.
REC CENTER CAMPAIGN
The Grand Junction Community Center Campaign also submitted a financial report.
The campaign reported $63,610.34 in contributions, including $500 each from Herman, McDaniel and Reitz, as well as $208 from candidate Nguyen and $34.58 from candidate Beilfuss.
It also includes $1,000 from the Western Slope Pickleball Club.
The campaign also reported spending $40,096.75, including $7,500 for a campaign manager and $6,451.88 for yard signs.
The next round of campaign finance reports is due March 31.