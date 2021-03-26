At least three City Council candidates have returned donations from a local nonprofit after several campaign finance complaints were filed last week.
Jody Green, Mark McCallister and Greg Haitz said they had or would be refunding the donations despite believing prior to accepting them that they were allowed under Colorado law. The organization Stand for the Constitution donated $1,373 to Green and $100 each to McCallister and Haitz.
Green said the issue arose due to an error when Stand for the Constitution filed as a 501©4 organization with the Secretary of State. He said he believed the group was working to correct their filing and that 501(c)4 organizations, a type of nonprofit formed to promote social welfare, were allowed to donate a limited amount to individual candidates.
“Also, know that Stand for the Constitution did everything they could to comply with the law,” Green said in an emailed response. “It seems the error stated above was missed in the filing and has set up this confusion. Stand for the Constitution has reiterated their desire to be in full compliance with all relevant laws.”
All three candidates said they decided to return the contributions to remedy the issue in the short term as the organization clears up the issue with the state.
“Needless to say this has been frustrating for multiple parties, but we are staying positive, and if elected, I am looking forward to serving as council member,” Green said.
A fourth candidate, Kriag Andrews, also had a campaign finance complaint filed against his campaign for accepting a donation from an LLC, which included a lobbyist as a member, according to the complaint. It cites a Colorado Revised Statute, which prohibits LLCs from donating to a candidate if a member is a lobbyist.
Faraci Government Relations, LLC donated $150 to Andrews, according to documents filed with the City Clerk’s Office. Andrews did not return a call from The Daily Sentinel.
All four complaints were filed by Robert Traylor, who lists a Grand Junction address in the complaints. Traylor did not return a call from The Daily Sentinel.