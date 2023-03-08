Seven candidates for up-for-grabs City Council seats in April’s election discussed their top priorities with the Grand Junction Lions Club on Tuesday.
At-large candidate Scott Beilfuss said his top priority is housing. Beilfuss said Grand Junction needs more housing for people who make less than the area median income.
“We’ve all heard stories about people moving away because they don’t have housing,” Beilfuss said.
The other candidate in the at-large race, Diane Schwenke, said her highest priority would be managing the city’s budget and the many projects that come with it. Schwenke also said she would manage the budget to prioritize easing congestion and increasing road capacity.
District A candidate Cody Kennedy said his top priority is public safety. Kennedy said his experience as a police officer in Grand Junction helps him understand what the working experience for officers is like when the department is short-staffed.
Jamie Porta, also running for District A, said her top priority is housing, and talked about the issue from an employee side of things. Porta said wages haven’t kept up with the cost of living, and she wants to increase wages for city employees in the field.
Porta also said she wants to get more input on how the city is run from the city’s lower-level employees who are in the field.
The other District A candidate, Sandra Weckerly, said her top priority is planning and zoning.
Touting her planning commission experience, Weckerly said a lot of the safety and efficiency issues with the city could be addressed with smart planning.
District B candidate Jason Nguyen said his top priority is housing, and also talked about addressing public safety for the whole city, not just the police and fire department, and doing things like making bicycle and pedestrian travel safer.
“What are we doing to protect folks who don’t have any other options for getting around town?” Nguyen said.
The other District B candidate at the debate, Greg Haitz, said his top priority is to improve efficiency for city government. Haitz said he wants less gridlock in city systems and more input from outside stakeholders on issues.
Candidates were also asked how they plan to improve the business climate in Grand Junction.
Schwenke said Grand Junction needs to have a strong foundation and regulatory environment for businesses, and incentivize large primary employers to move to Grand Junction.
For Beilfuss, the city should try to keep incentive money in the community, referencing an incentive deal with Greeley-based Richmark companies to redevelop the old City Market property on First Street and Rood Avenue.
“Handing our money over to Greeley, which they promptly invested in an affordable housing project in Greeley,” Beilfuss said. “So our money is funding affordable housing, just not here.”
Kennedy referenced the labor shortage in town, and said that is partially connected to the housing crisis. Kennedy also said the fees the city levels toward business owners are too high.
“It just seems unnecessary,” he said.
Weckerly also said the city’s impact fees for businesses have gotten too high.
Porta said the most common reason she has heard for small businesses failing is lack of qualified employees, which is something that needs to be addressed by the entire community.
Haitz said making Grand Junction a better and more attractive place for families would help improve the business climate.
Nguyen said the city needs to have clear policies around regulation and make it easy for people to know what they can and can’t do.
Anna Stout, who is running unopposed in District C, gave remarks but didn’t participate in the debate. Michael Deuel, who is running in District B, was not at the debate.
All Grand Junction voters vote in every race, not just those in their districts.