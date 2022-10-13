As the city of Grand Junction works its way through the process of distributing retail marijuana business licenses, more details are being made available as to where those businesses might be located.
A total of 10 licenses are being distributed via a qualified lottery system. The city of Grand Junction received 47 applications in May and June.
According to the Grand Junction City Clerk's Office, 14 applications are being forwarded to a randomized drawing, four are being forwarded contingent on receiving more information, four are under advisement, two have appeals pending and two have been denied.
A total of 10 retail marijuana business licenses will be awarded by the city, including a maximum of two in the Horizon Drive Business Improvement Districts. Applicants must meet certain requirements to get into a randomized drawing for licenses, after which the businesses that get licenses will have six months to open.
The applications that have received full approval are Grand Junction Greenery, located at 762 Horizon Drive; Elevate, located at 1022 North 3rd Street; The Green Horizon, located at 739 Horizon Drive Unit B; Roots Recreational, located at 2800 North Avenue; Prohibition Herb, located at 584 25 Road; Buds, located at 150 West Main Street; Terrapin Care Station, located at 2883 North Avenue; Canna Care, located at 2730 Highway 50; Lucky Me Dispensary, located at 2648 Patterson Road; High Q Grand Junction, located at 2381 Patterson Road Suites 121 and 131; Native Roots Grand Junction, located at 683 Horizon Drive #110; The Green Joint, located at 753 Horizon Court; Kai Dispensary, located at 914 South Avenue; and Colorado Weedery, located at 879 Struthers Avenue Unit A.
The applications that have received conditional approval are Pure Fire Cannabis, located at 640 W Gunnison Avenue; LivWell, located at 261 North Avenue; NuVue Pharma LLC, located at 383 29 Road; and The Garage, located at 545 Colorado Avenue.
The applications that are under advisement are The Happy Camper, located at 1115 Ute Avenue; Local Joint, located at 2260 North Avenue; Cannabis Junction, located at 1215 North First Street; and Naturals, located at 910 North First Street.
The applications that have pending appeals are Azul, located at 421 Brach Drive; and High Colorado, located at 337 North Avenue.
The applications that have been denied are Colorado Cannabis, located at 227 Lynwood Street; and Kush Gardens, located at 2599 Highway 6&50.
The remaining applicants will have hearings Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 9.
The 47 total applicants during the open application window in May and June were first examined by the city clerk's office for completion, and then by staff from other city departments such as police, fire and community development.
“Completed applications included the following criteria: business license application, zoning verification, a secured property with use authorization, an operating plan (addressing ventilation, hazardous materials, fire protection, product delivery/packaging/storage, signage, parking, lighting, legal service, and security), financial interests, consent for background checks, insurance, and payment of application fees,” according to the city of Grand Junction’s website.