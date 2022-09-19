Denver Public Library Special Collections, Z-7190

Denver Public Library Special Collections, Z-7190

The Cantoment on the Uncompahgre as it appeared in 1886, just before it was named Fort Crawford.

 Denver Public Library Special Collections, Z-7190

After the White River Ute uprising of 1879, but before most of Colorado’s Utes were forced onto reservations in Utah, settlers on the Western Slope were eager for U.S. Army protection.

The Cantonment on the Uncompahgre — later named Fort Crawford — provided that protection from 1880 until 1890.