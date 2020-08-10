To Carrie Kellerby, owner of Confluence Studios off Main Street in downtown Grand Junction, art is a way for people to process and express intense emotions in a way they otherwise couldn’t.
And that’s why she, a former dancer and journalist, organized Confluence’s latest gallery, with many submitted pieces being inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. The stroke of a brush, an ambient melody or the movements of a dance are able to achieve something the written word cannot, she says.
“It takes those kinds of things to actually express the experience of being,” Kellerby said. “I love science, math and physics but those are more interests to me. I find art essential to being.”
Confluence’s gallery showcases seven local artists. The pieces cast a wide net of art mediums, including acrylic pour, textile and oil painting.
When the gallery opened on Friday, guests were asked to have their photos taken in front of a brick wall while wearing masks. The idea is to turn those photos into a COVID collage to bring some happiness into the pandemic. People photographed will also be entered in a drawing to win a free membership.
Kellerby put out a call for submissions with the loose prompt of atmospheres and conditions for change not only to support local artists, which is often a struggle to do full-time, but also as a way to help them and the public process the mental strain of the pandemic.
“Making art and responding to things that are happening to things around us is one way to work through the problems and conditions that are here,” she said.
That idea was in Jo Watson’s mind when she created “Ode to Coronavirus,” an acrylic pour painting on a small, square canvas. She painted the canvas half white and half black, then poured a mixture of different acrylic colors into a cup and let the mixture loose onto the canvas.
The resulting image was an apt representation of the pandemic, she said. A large cell overlaps and contrasts the uniform white and black background. Within the cell’s membrane is a chaotic collection of colors: black, blue, yellow, purple, white, orange and pink. Each seems to fight for space and recesses into various areas of the cell.
Watson, who spent most of her life as a family doctor in Green Bay, Wisconsin, thinks there’s beauty in nature — even if it wears on our mental and physical well-being, and her painting aims to convey that. The white represents life pre-pandemic and the black represents life after COVID-19, she said.
“The whole atmosphere of darkness and depression, this represents so well. I feel that there’s beauty in nature. I mean, we all love nature and we have to respect that coronavirus is part of nature. And so in that way it has a symmetry of beauty, a purpose in this world,” Watson said. “Will we ever go back? That’s a fear I’ve had, that we won’t return to normal, that we won’t trust each other anymore because others aren’t wearing masks or taking this seriously.”
H.L. Weber, another artist featured, used her art to convey her headspace during the pandemic. Her featured works are photos she took reimagined as paintings. She took a mirror selfie and used it as the basis for her piece, “February,” a painting with an unsettling mix of cool colors while she wears a neutral expression. It’s weird and different, she said, and that’s how she likes her art — whether it be abstract paintings or the soundscapes of Sufjan Stevens.
“Because of the pandemic, we’re much quieter than we usually are. And that is part of painting as well,” Weber said. “And so for me, it’s been this time to settle. It was just almost like the elements of life were coming out in a very delicate, nuanced kind of way.”
The gallery will be open until Sept. 26. Confluence also offers art classes, which are free for members and a suggested donation for the general public. Kellerby encourages people to flex their right brain a little bit in general, but especially because of the stress and fear the pandemic brings.
“A community without art might be a gulag. To have a community with art is to open to diversity, different ideas and individual iteration. Art can bridge two people who think they are on opposite sides. And you can also learn to look at your own world and the world around you through the eyes of somebody else. And that can be a very powerful thing for a community.”