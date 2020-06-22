Part of the Canyon View Park dog park will be closed for a lengthy renovation starting today and will not reopen until the grass has re-established itself or until July 1, 2021.
The small/senior dog park is the area that is closed, but the remainder of the dog park will remain open for use.
Dog Tuff Turf Grass will be installed as part of the renovations. This type of grass holds up better to wear and tear. The grass is a sterile hybrid so it cannot reseed into the native environment and become an invasive weed.
Dog Tuff Turf is drought-tolerant, resistant to dog urine, isn’t affected by full sunshine, grows on dry slopes. It does not wear thin in the winter, and it recovers quickly from excessive foot traffic.
Crews will install a temporary above-ground irrigation system to help establish the new turf over the yearlong closure.
The other dog parks and drinking fountains will be available during this time. This project will be done with surplus plugs left over from a project at Las Colonias Park.
City of Grand Junction crews are in the final phase of development for a second set of dog parks at Las Colonias Park with a portion set to open sometime next month.
For dog owners who live closer to the river, it will be a refreshing second option.
“I can’t wait for it,” said Allen Russell, who was throwing a ball for his dog, Shadow, at Canyon View last week. “It’s just a few blocks away. He goes anywhere there’s water.”
“I think they do a really nice job with this park, but it will be nice to have other options,” added Jennifer Steerman as her dog, Nari, played with other pups at the park.
Two-thirds of the Las Colonias dog park were also planted with Dog Tuff Turf and will open next summer.
The city requires dog owners to keep their dogs leashed unless they are in a dog park.
Picking up pet waste is also required at all parks, and the Parks and Recreation Department makes dog waste bags widely available throughout the 36 developed parks in the community.