The middle dog park at Canyon View Park has closed for the season, leaving dog owners with two options to get their dogs some playtime at a dog park in Grand Junction.
Parks Supervisor Marc Mancuso said the city began closing the middle dog park in the fall several years ago to give the grass a break from the heavy paw pounding it takes over the summer.
“The middle dog park, we close every November,” Mancuso said. “As any dog owner knows, the more you play on dormant grass, the more it turns to bare ground and you have nothing at the end of winter.”
No maintenance is planned for the park during the closure, Mancuso said. Keeping live grass in the dog park is important, because without it, conditions could turn messy.
“It’s to try to protect what grass we do have there,” Mancuso said. “We always get complaints about mud and dogs getting into mud, so during the summer we try to keep that area green with some vegetation on it.”
The far dog park in Canyon View Park remains open through the winter as it has less vegetation.
The new Las Colonias dog park is the other option for dog owners in the winter, Mancuso said, as it will remain open.
Three other dog parks in the city are closed while new Dog Tuff grass is establishing itself. Two of the parks are also in Las Colonias.
When opened, these will be new options for area dogs.
The third is the small dog park in Canyon View, which was also planted with the new turf.
All three will be ready to open in June, Mancuso said.
“It takes about a year to establish that new grass and make sure that you’re not wasting those funds,” he said. “They were pretty expensive to install.”
For the dog parks that are remaining open through the winter, Mancuso said owners should be aware of the rules in the parks and follow them.
“Just make sure you are obeying the rules inside the dog parks,” Mancuso said. “Make sure there’s no small children and that you’re not eating. Make sure you’re supervising your dog and not just letting it go, and then going and sitting in your car for a half-hour.”