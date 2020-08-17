The turf at Canyon View Park has benefited from the extended break from sports, but the hot dry weather is still an issue.
With most team sports, from youth through high school postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, field use has been lower this spring and summer leading to healthier grass, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
“This past spring and summer, and now going into fall, the utilization has looked very different,” Sherbenou said. “Rather than having activities, such as Fire FC and Mesa County Youth Football using the fields, and District 51 for all of their different sports, it’s really been a lot less utilized.”
Sherbenou said the park is still being used, but mostly by “drop-in” users, walking dogs or using the playground. He said while the lack of sports has given the turf a break, the hot dry weather is still a factor.
“From a use perspective, since it’s been so low, it’s been a lot easier to deal with the drought and with the high temperatures we’ve experienced this summer consistently,” Sherbenou said.
In normal years, the department manages wear on the turf by switching up which fields and sections of the park are used for everything from youth soccer to high school lacrosse.
“We always, even at the height of utilization, rotate use and we do move around the painting of the different fields so that we’re giving certain sections of turf a break,” Sherbenou said. “That’s kind of our standard cultural practice.”
SHIFTING USAGE
While Canyon View Park has seen a decline in use from organized sports, other city managed parks and trails have seen an explosion of use and some degradation.
Sherbenou said park amenities along the Colorado River, like the new river park and boat ramp at Las Colonias and the Blue Heron boat ramp have seen a high level of use. He said Blue Heron boat ramp in particular has been impacted.
“There are a few sites that we’re very much involved in managing like the Las Colonias boat ramp and then the Blue Heron boat ramp from Redlands Parkway, have seen just tremendous use,” Sherbenou said. “Really beyond capacity at some of those spots, even to the point where we’re looking at potential renovations of the Blue Heron boat ramp.”
Those renovations may include expanded and improved parking and a better boat ramp to enhance river access, Sherbenou said. These improvements are in the city’s capital improvement plan, and the city may look for grant opportunities to fund them, he said.
While increased usage may require some increased maintenance or renovations, Sherbenou said he is happy that the community has turned to the city parks during this uncertain time amid a pandemic.
“It’s been a really great thing for it to be somewhat of a life line for a lot of folks in this pandemic,” Sherbenou said. “We really appreciate people embracing them and utilizing them because that’s what they’re there for.”