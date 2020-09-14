Like other campuses and centers across town that once benefited from congregation and social interaction, the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29½ Road, has established new protocols to adhere to public safety standards.
On Thursday, Capco LLC held a hiring event at the workforce center, available for anybody to sign up.
“I was in the grocery store and this nice person told me about the event and said Capco hours are very flexible and the pay is pretty good,” said George Binkley, who was gearing up for an interview that morning.
“This was my second (job interview) in the past two months. It’s a little scary, I worked my last job for 16 years before moving to a different company and staying there for six months before the pandemic hit,” he said.
Capco, a defense contractor based in Grand Junction at 1328 Winters Ave., has won two major contracts from the U.S. Defense Department over the past four months.
The hiring event lasted three hours, and those who wanted to be interviewed had to schedule an appointment time with Capco.
The positions available included a machine operator, quality assurance inspector, quality assurance manager and others.
“We have 10 appointments scheduled for every 15 minutes,” said Michael Smith Jr., a Mesa County Workforce Center employment specialist. “Having the hiring event here gives them access to job seekers registered with the workforce, and we do a lot of ads to put the word out about these open positions. It’s essentially free marketing.”
On Wednesday, Enstrom Candies, 701 Colorado Ave., will host a hiring event at the Workforce Center for a seasonal customer service representative.
“The difference between a hiring event and a job fair is a hiring event is for one company, whereas a job fair is open to multiple,” Smith said. “This is the third hiring event we’ve held for Cacpo since Aug. 6, and we have another one scheduled for Sept. 24.”
In August, Capco was given a contract by the U.S. Navy for $13.3 million, and in April, the company was awarded a $33.6 million contract by the U.S. Army. Capco designs, develops and manufactures highly engineered mechanical and energetics materials.
Noah Tewahade will soon graduate from Colorado Mesa University and wants to find a role in the industry.
He’s still getting used to wearing a mask during job interviews, but he felt comfortable after finishing his 15-minute conversation with Capco personnel.
After those prescreening preliminary interviews, the next round will invite candidates to tour and interview at the Capco facility.
The Mesa County Workforce Center will host a 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. fall job fair on Oct. 14. Those interested can register at www.connectingcolorado.com for entry and check-in.
A list of employers attending will be released soon.
The job fair will be outdoors, and participants are required to wear a mask or face covering.