Grand Junction-based defense contractor Capco Inc. has won another Defense Department contract.
The company, along with another firm in South Dakota, will share in a $35 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to supply BBU-35A/B impulse cartridges. That award is similar to a five-year, $13.3 million Navy contract the Grand Junction company won in August 2020 for similar M943 impulse cartridges.
Work on the Air Force cartridges is to be done in Grand Junction and at the Clear Lake, South Dakota, plant of Tech Ord, and is expected to be completed by April 2028.
The BBU cartridges are used on various types of military aircraft as a countermeasure to attacking weapons. They are shot as flares or chaff that distract incoming fire, according to the Department of Defense.
Capco also is in the middle of fulfilling a $33.6 million contract with the U.S. Army to provide 1,000 40mm M320 grenade launchers and 15,000 40mm M320A1 launchers by April 2025.
The company also is nearing completion of a $37 million Air Force contract for the same countermeasure cartridges for foreign military sales, a project it shares with a Georgia-based defense contractor. That’s expected to be completed by the end of this year.
It also is about a year away from completing a $7 million contract awarded in 2018 to supply carbine rifle barrels for the Army, and a $40 million contract to supply impulse cartridges to the Air Force, some of which are being sold to allied nations under the Foreign Military Sales program.
Capco isn’t the only Western Slope company to win a military contract in recent years.
Earlier this month, the Montrose-based San Juan-Black and Veatch International, a small nonresidential construction company, was awarded a $10 million project with a similar contractor based in Guam. That short-term contract is to be completed by next year. It’s a seven-month extension to a $23 million contract the two firms had won in 2017 that was to be completed by next month.
The contract is to fulfill construction needs at the Navy Support Facility on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, specifically to provide long-term repairs to the facility’s north parking apron.
Such contracts are not unique for the region.
A year ago, West Star Aviation at the Grand Junction Regional Airport won a $17 million, 3½-year U.S. Defense Logistics Agency contract to supply fuel to aircraft flown by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine and federal civilian agencies.
Additionally, JG Management Systems Inc., a Grand Junction-based business management consultant, recently completed an $8 million contract with five other similar companies for engineering services to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.