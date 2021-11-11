For the second time in two years, Capco, LLC has been recognized with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award.
The award, which recognizes organizations that hire U.S. military veterans, was presented to Capco during a ceremony today hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.
Capco previously won the award in 2019. The company qualified for the award in 2021 with a 16.09% rate of hiring veterans. It has also devoted support and resources to military veterans in its workforce through Capco’s Veterans Community Group.
“We are proud to be recognized for our proven record of hiring and developing talented U.S. veterans,” said Bill Lovell, CEO of Capco. “When we hire an individual who has served in our military, we know we’re getting a new team member who can apply their strong work ethic, leadership qualities and problem-solving abilities to help make us better as an organization.”
Capco’s Veterans Community Group provides an immediate connection to fellow colleagues with a military background. The group’s regular meetings, guest speakers and mentorships help to foster a sense of community among the company’s veterans.
Capco also boasts an outreach program that values and promotes recruiting specifically from the Armed Forces. Veterans currently in its workforce receive incentive bonuses for referring others to work at the Capco plant.
Founded in 1968, Capco is Grand Junction-based defense contractor.