Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors and Colorado Tourism will bring this special gift from Colorado to Washington, D.C. for the 2020 holiday season with special events in 10 communities along the way.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will officially begin its journey to the nation's capital on Nov. 6.
The tree will be cut on the Uncompahgre National Forest and that will include a short ceremony with remarks by USDA Forest Service leadership, local elected officials and project partners.
A livestream of the ceremony and cutting will be available for viewing online on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Facebook page.
The tree will visit communities for a series of outdoor festivities hosted by local communities at fairgrounds, schools, main streets, visitor centers, convention centers and retailers.
Well-wishers will have a chance to take photos, sign banners on the sides of the truck, learn more about the GMUG National Forests and the great state of Colorado and more. Festivities are free and open to the public for all to enjoy.
The tree will stop in Grand Junction on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Two Rivers Convention Center.
Beginning Nov.10, the tree’s journey can be tracked in real time online at capitoltreetracker.com with tour stops.
Western Slope stops include:
On Tuesday, Nov. 10:
• 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in Norwood at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds
• 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Montrose Visitor Center
Wednesday, Nov. 11:
• 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ouray County Courthouse
• 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Two Rivers Convention Center in Grand Junction
Thursday, Nov. 12:
• 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Downtown Paonia
• 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Gunnison Community School
The tree is scheduled to arrive at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building on Friday, Nov. 20.
Monitor website at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com/tour for the latest updates.