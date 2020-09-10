This year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will come from the Uncompahgre Plateau in the Ouray Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service, the agency says.
In a fitting 2020 twist, the tree was selected virtually from 10 candidates within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, rather than via in-person visits, due to COVID-19. And a partly virtual event for cutting down the tree also is being planned this fall.
The Forest Service previously announced that the tree that will stand on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., would come from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, with the more specific location for the chosen tree to be announced later.
The Forest Service said in its news release that the tree that is chosen must meet certain criteria, and this year’s tree stands 55 feet tall and 25 feet wide.
“The challenge in selecting a tree for the West Lawn is making sure it is symmetrical, full and in the perfect scale to gracefully adorn the U.S. Capitol,” Jim Kaufmann, director of Capitol Grounds and Arboretum for the Architect of the Capitol, said in the release. “In a normal year, we scour the forest for this special tree. Due to the pandemic, we used videos, pictures and measurements supplied by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests to identify a suitable Engelmann spruce that all Coloradoans can be proud of.”
The Forest Service is continuing to keep the tree’s exact location a secret for security reasons. The Uncompahgre Plateau portion of the Ouray Ranger District is west and southwest of Montrose.
The tree is scheduled to be harvested in early November. While the harvesting of the Capitol tree each year is typically an event open to the public, due to pandemic concerns that won’t be the case this year. GMUG spokesperson Kim Phillips said the ceremony will be limited to VIPs, and probably media. But the Forest Service plans to make it viewable by the public live on Facebook, and also is exploring other virtual options.
The tree also traditionally makes public stops while being transported to Washington, something also complicated this year by COVID-19.
“We’ll have to follow all of the COVID protocols but we’re trying to get some semblance of a tour planned for the state of Colorado to be able to send it off,” Phillips said.
She said she believes that will include stops in the Grand Junction area but nothing has been finalized.
The tree is scheduled to arrive at the U.S. Capitol in late November. It will be decorated with thousands of ornaments being handcrafted by Coloradans and lit in early December.
GMUG Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart said in the release, “This year’s tree selection was a little nonconventional, but we are very excited to have the tree selected and look forward to the next phase of the project, planning the tree cutting ceremony.”
Choose Outdoors, Colorado Tourism and other partners, sponsors, and volunteers are contributing funding and in-kind support for the project.
Phillips said ornaments are coming in from all over the state.
“It’s been really amazing to see the participation,” she said.
She said people still making ornaments need to deliver them soon so organizers can pack them up and prepare them for shipping.
More information on the ornament effort and this year’s Capitol tree project in general may be found at www.uscapitolchristmastree.com.
This is the 50th year that the Forest Service has provided the Capitol tree from one of its forests.
With the pandemic, “it’s been challenging,” Phillips said. “But it’s very exciting at the same time. It’s an awesome project and we’re just super happy that we were actually selected in the first place” to provide this year’s tree.