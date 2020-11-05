The planned cutting of this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree outside Montrose in the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest has been moved up one day.
The event, previously scheduled for Friday, will occur at 2:30 p.m. today. It isn’t open to the public because of pandemic protocols but will be livestreamed on GMUG’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF.
The ceremony will include brief remarks by Forest Service leadership, local elected officials and project partners.
The tree will begin its journey to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, visiting communities in Colorado and elsewhere for outdoor festivities. Stops include an event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Those events are free and open to the public.
Face coverings are required for all events and social distancing will be maintained.