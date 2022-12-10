One of the caregivers involved in the death of a patient at the Grand Junction Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility has pleaded guilty to neglect.
Letticia Martinez, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of caretaker neglect and to a deferred sentence of negligent homicide, a class 5 felony punishable by up to 3 years in prison.
Instead, she was sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours of community service and 30 days in jail.
Cases against two others allegedly involved in the death, Jamie Johnston, 31, and Jenny Logan, 52, are ongoing.
The two face charges of negligent death of an at-risk person and criminally negligent homicide. Martinez also had been charged with forgery of patient records, while Johnston also faces a charge of forging a record of patient checks.
An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department led to charges being filed against the trio after Hazel Place was found dead outside the Horizon Drive facility on June 14, 2021. She allegedly had been left outside in the heat for about six hours.
She was 86.
National Weather Service data shows that the official high temperature that day was 102 degrees.
“This caregiver broke the trust of a vulnerable Coloradan in her care,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said, referring to Martinez.
“Caregivers have a moral and legal responsibility to those under their supervision, and my office will continue holding accountable those complicit in such negligence.”
An obituary for Place said she was born and raised in Rifle, and is survived by three children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.