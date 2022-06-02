U.S. News and World Report released its annual high school rankings in late May, with Grand Junction’s Caprock Academy receiving its highest ratings to date.
According to the report, Caprock is the top school in Mesa County and also No. 1 out of 16 Colorado Charter School Institute schools.
It has also earned the report’s gold status for the first time in its relatively short history, having just graduated its 10th high school class this spring.
Caprock Head of School Andrew Collins said that the report’s data is based on information from nine months ago, meaning this rating is reflective of the school’s performance throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know my staff was working very hard during that time, like a lot of educators, for sure, but I can’t tell you how much it means to me and to them that we got some recognition that way,” Collins said. “The students worked super hard, as well, and it’s obviously based off of what they’re doing. I can’t say enough about it.”
Like most years, Palisade High School was in second place behind Caprock locally, ranking No. 1 in Mesa County School District 51 and 103rd in the state.
Caprock was ranked 53rd in the overall state rankings, behind three other Western Slope schools in No. 20 Aspen, No. 50 Glenwood Springs and No. 51 North Fork. The school also ranked No. 272 out of all charter schools nationwide and 1,684th nationwide.
“Usually, our test scores for our high school, our students perform very well,” Collins said. “One of the things we focus on is academics, for sure. The classical education is definitely more of a college prep environment than not, but I think this is our highest ranking in the state rankings so far in our school’s history.”
Collins said the rankings come at a good time for the school, as he sees signs of educational growth throughout the Grand Valley, not only at his academy. He noted that in addition to Caprock’s Knowledge Bowl team winning the Class 1A state title this spring, Grand Junction won the 4A title.
“I think it says something really neat about the valley that two of our schools won state in the Knowledge Bowl, which is pretty phenomenal,” Collins said.
“I’m pretty proud of what students are doing in the valley to, at this point this year, lead the charge as far as it’s concerned from a state ranking perspective, but we’re certainly very happy with school performance and we hope to get our name out there a little bit more about education in the Valley,” Collins said.